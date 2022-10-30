Michael Jordan Once Caused His Bulls to Lose $100,000 During the NBA Playoffs

Unknown Date; Cleveland, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Chicago Bulls guard (45) Michael Jordan wears jersey#45 shortly after his return from a brief retirement following playing baseball against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Gund Arena. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan had seemingly put a bow on his illustrious NBA career in 1993 when he retired that summer to play for the Birmingham Barons. However, after failing to make it to the Major Leagues, the 3x Finals MVP decided to make his return to the NBA in March of 1995 with a simple fax that read, ‘I’m Back.’

After training his body to be in baseball shape and not in basketball shape, Jordan took time to return to form. The ‘95 season saw the Bulls welcome in a slightly different MJ. Perhaps the biggest physical difference was the fact that he wore the number 45 on his jersey instead of 23.

This of course, was due to the fact that the Bulls has retired no.23 in November of 1994 and so technically, the UNC alum couldn’t don his old number back. On the other hand, this is Michael Jordan who we’re talking about here.

Also read: Kanye West Once Accused Nike Of Stealing Most of $2.2 Billion Michael Jordan’s Money Through Confusing Tweet

Jordan and the Bulls were fined $100,000 because of changing the former’s number from 45 to 23.

Regardless of what number Michael Jordan had on his back, the Chicago Bulls looked primed for yet another deep postseason run. After beating the Hornets 3-1 in the first round, they would match up against Shaquille O’Neal’s Orlando Magic.

Following a Game 1 Magic victory, Jordan seemed to have had enough. He changed his jersey back from 45 to 23 and proceeded to drop 38 points in Game 2.

The Bulls however, failed to notify the NBA that MJ was making this jersey number change. For this, they were fined $25,000. In addition to this, Jerry Reinsdorf and company were going to get fined $25,000 for every game that Michael wore no. 23.

‘Luckily’ for them, the Bulls lost in 6 games and so they would go on to lose ‘merely’ $100,000 more.

Why did Michael Jordan change his number back from 45 to 23?

Simply put, Nick Anderson barked up the wrong tree. After beating the 3x champions in Game 1, Anderson yelled out to Michael that 45 isn’t the same as 23. This of course, led to the fated 38 points that proceeded afterwards.

Mike was actually hesitant to wear 23 ever again because his father wasn’t there to watch him play in that iconic jersey of his.

Also read: “I Told Michael Jordan, I Can’t Hang Till 4 AM, Have Drinks, Play Golf and Drop 30”: Magic Johnson Recalls Being Teammates with Bulls legend