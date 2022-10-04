Michael Jordan Once Picked His Bulls Teammate Over Julius Erving Due To His Own Biases

Michael Jordan wasn’t reluctant in picking his Bulls teammate over Julius Erving in a hypothetical ‘Dream Team’

Michael Jordan expected the same amount of effort he put into the game from everybody else around him. If his teammates weren’t willing to push themselves to their limits to contribute to his team, Jordan paid no attention to them. However, if you did show that level of commitment, he most certainly was your biggest fan.

Scottie Pippen fit as well alongside Michael Jordan as any other player in the history of the NBA would. Putting a versatile perimeter defender with an incredible amount of athleticism next to MJ was a recipe for success. Jerry Krause recognized this when he orchestrated the Sonics-Bulls trade that brought Pip to Chicago on draft night in 1987.

Along with an immense amount of talent, Pippen was a hard worker and it showed. Soon enough, their off-court relationship resulted in on-court chemistry, leading to 6 championships over the course of 8 years.

Michael Jordan on picking Scottie Pippen over Julius Erving

In an interview with Cigar Aficionado in 2005, Michael was asked about his ‘Dream Team starting 5’. When it came to choosing a small forward, he was a bit hesitant. He grew up a Julius Erving fan but at the same time, he played alongside one of the greatest SFs of all time in Pippen.

“That is the toughest part because I played with one of the best small forwards, Scottie Pippen. He is as versatile as it comes. He handles the ball. He’s a good defensive rebounder. I would be hard-pressed to pick someone else at the small forward position, even though I know Dr. J is sitting right there, too, especially in terms of excitement.”

“But from what I know, and what he could provide, it’s Scottie Pippen. I know that’s being biased to some degree. But I can’t help it.”

Regardless of what has transpired between Jordan and Pippen these past few years with the latter calling him out, the two had an undeniable bond with one another during their Chicago Bulls days.

Quite frankly speaking, if you were looking for a glue guy who happened to be a superstar and yet didn’t need the ball to be great, Pippen was undoubtedly the man for the job.

Who else did Michael Jordan choose in this starting 5 of his?

Without a second of hesitation, Mike chose Magic Johnson to be his point guard. He would go on to ponder over whether he should take Charles Barkley or James Worthy at the 4. he would eventually settle on Larry Bird for this position.

His starting center would be the man who capitalized immensely off Jordan’s absence from the game: Hakeem Olajuwon. As for his shooting guard, well, you know who he picked.

