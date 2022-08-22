Michael Jordan playing ping-pong and Larry Bird getting drunk showcases the audacity of 1992’s Dream Team 

The 1992 Dream Team was stacked. So much that Michael Jordan and Larry Bird stopped caring. One was drunk while the other played ping-pong!

Seldom do we see an alliance that is so dominating that the players stop caring. Michael Jordan and Larry Bird used to do it together in the 1992 Dream Team.

When we think of all-time teams, the 2010s Warriors, the 1990s Bulls, and the 1980s Lakers, all come to mind, however, none were even remotely close to as stacked as the 1992 Dream Team was.

It was a pantheon of basketball gods, and that team was unstoppable. So much so that they were snuffing out opposition without taking timeouts. Yes, zero timeouts.

What was the average margin of victory? It was an absolutely demoralizing 44 points. To beat an opponent by an average of 44 is nothing short of glorious.

Greatest USA Team of All-Time? 30 years ago today, The DREAM TEAM won Gold in the 92 Olympics. They went undefeated, winning by an average of 44 PTS without ever calling a single timeout! pic.twitter.com/cCEjBI66pA — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) August 8, 2022

Annihilating national teams was more of a past-time for this cohort of players. They were so good, that most of them stopped caring. And this is where one of the most iconic pictures of the 1992 team emerged.

Larry Bird is getting drunk on the floor while Michael Jordan is readying a ping-pong serve

Being so indulgent that you instead get drunk on a floor next to children’s toys and your teammate is nonchalantly serving up a game of ping-pong? Only the dream team had the audacity.

How do we know they did this? Courtesy of this picture.

Larry Bird on the floor getting drunk in a pile of children’s toys while Michael Jordan plays ping-pong. There needs to be 30 for 30 about this. pic.twitter.com/ZSmFaRftwR — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) August 20, 2022

When you look at that picture, you can tell, they did not care. Of course, Team USA went on to win the gold and solidify their status as the greatest team ever assembled.

We were as surprised as you to see this picture. It is a great reminder of how good these players were, and they were probably hungover as they thrashed their opponents. For more stories like this, stay tuned to this space as we dig through our archive.

