Charles Barkley ridiculed 6x champ and “best friend” Michael Jordan for disregarding motorcycle helmets

During an appearance on Oprah Winfrey’s show, Michael Jordan taunted Charles Barkley for never winning a championship.

Many analysts and basketball enthusiasts from around the world consider Michael Jordan the undisputed basketball god. Having a look at his overly-stacked resume and jaw-dropping highlight reel, it is pretty evident as to why the Bulls legend is revered as the consensus GOAT.

Having played 15 seasons as an NBA pro, Mike retired as one of the most accomplished athletes the sporting world has ever seen. Apart from his flawless 6-0 record in the Finals, MJ was even selected to 14 All-Star Games, 11 All-NBA Teams, 9 All-Defensive Teams, won 10 scoring titles, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs.

Winning a championship is an extremely difficult task that requires a lot of talent and physical as well as mental strength. Knowing the sacrifices it took in order to win, Jordan never shied away from roasting other players who criticized any aspect of his game.

However, this one time, “His Airness” was brutal enough to taunt Charles Barkley who was only showing his concerns with the Bulls legend not wearing helmets while riding motorcycles.

“Charles Barkley never understands what it takes to be a winner”: Michael Jordan

Back in 2005, Chuck and Mike made an appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show”. At one point in the must-see interview, Chuck displayed concerns about his ex-best friend not taking precautions while riding motorcycles.

“I hate the fact that he rides motorcycles. It scares me to death… it’s not safe. He don’t need no helmet for his head. But he’s the most stubborn person you ever going to meet in your life,” Barkley said

In response to the Suns’ legend, Air Jordan ended up attacking Barkley’s mentality and subtly roasted him for not being a “winner”. MJ replied:

“But I disagree with you. I mean, when you think about it, when you ride a motorcycle, you have to be a defensive rider. You’ve got to be a defensive driver. You don’t have time to talk on the phone, you don’t have time to eat.”

“You don’t have time to do a lot of things most people do every single day, which is more dangerous than riding a motorcycle. You’ve got to be really focused on seeing the traffic ahead. He (Barkley) doesn’t know about this. He’s never ridden a motorcycle. He never understands what it takes to be a winner.”

Chuck has always had to hear about the missing championship from his trophy cabinet. This one was slightly more embarrassing considering the fact that millions tuned in on live television.

