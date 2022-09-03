Basketball

Michael Jordan received $1 million+ after Coca Cola made the blunder of the century

Michael Jordan received $1 million+ after Coca Cola made the blunder of the century
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Charles Barkley lost $100,000 after one unfortunate decision
Next Article
7'1" Wilt Chamberlain and 236 pound Muhammad Ali sized each other up in "rare GOAT footage"
NBA Latest Post
7'1" Wilt Chamberlain and 236 pound Muhammad Ali sized each other up in "rare GOAT footage"
7’1″ Wilt Chamberlain and 236 pound Muhammad Ali sized each other up in “rare GOAT footage”

Wilt Chamberlain and Muhammad Ali are two legends of their own time, and they one…