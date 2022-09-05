Michael Jordan scares LeBron James’ teammate by betting $1000 and calling his career mediocre

Playing golf with Michael Jordan can be intimidating, LeBron James’ former teammate Jr Smith found this out the hard way.

Playing with great players can be an intimidating task for anyone. No matter how good you think you are, if you face someone truly elite, you will never be able to live up to their expectations. That’s a fact.

For JR Smith, he learned that Michael Jordan is all he is said to be and more. The NCATSU student and 3x NBA champion found out what it was like to rub shoulders against one of the game’s greatest players. And it is exactly how you think it went down!

We know Michael Jordan like competition, so much so that he will be willing to throw away wads of cash on almost meaningless games. With a sizeable $2.1 billion fortune at his disposal, betting thousands and thousands is nothing to lose sleep over.

But for JR Smith, a thousand on an absurd bet on a golf course no less, might be a little more than he bargained for. But MJ wasn’t having it.

You know you’re good when Michael Jordan throws a jab at you and we reckon, JR felt that way!

So, JR felt that the bet was too big, $1000 is no joke. And it is certainly no money to be throwing around on a golf course. We are also perplexed as to how the two ended up on a golf course.

But it is likely from the fact that JR is part of the university golf team. His resume speaks for itself and we already know how MJ is fond of golf.

But, one thing is for sure, the fact that a guy like MJ said your career was good means there is a lot of weight and merit to it. The greatest of all time complimenting your career, even as a snide remark is a great thing.

Y’all think JR Smith hurt from Michael Jordan saying he had a good career. Nigga that’s a extreme compliment. — Allen Robinson Stan Account Els 20/3 ™️ (@els20_3) September 5, 2022

JR has also played numerous seasons alongside LeBron and, his three championship rings came when he was with the Lakers superstar.

And he has often drawn parallels to the two titans without actually comparing them. But this encounter with MJ might just leave him rooting for his friend. Who knows.

JR Smith on Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James: “You can’t compare a lion and a tiger. They’re both cats but they’re not the same.”https://t.co/QkWzUrAnUr pic.twitter.com/Av0TgD6SI2 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 3, 2020

