“Michael Jordan still owning Scottie Pippen through his Son”: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan dating rumors wobbles social media

Scottie Pippen gets yet another heartbreak from yet another guy with ‘MJ’ initials, and it literally had to be the son of Michael Jordan.

Over the past few years, Scottie Pippen with his ex-wife Larsa Pippen has been on the news a lot, mostly because of the latter’s dating life. Some seven years back it was all well and good between the power couple until it wasn’t.

After starting to date around 1990, a couple of years after the Bulls stars’ first divorce, they decided to make it permanent in ’97 when Pippen had helped himself, the Chicago Bulls, and Michael Jordan to five championships.

The couple had four children and had a healthy relationship until 2015 when they separated but then reconciled in 2017. They then split for good in 2018 when Larsa filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Since then, the 48-year-old has been on a dating spree that includes some of the current NBA players — Tristan Thompson and Malik Beasley. But a new rumour must be the most infuriating for Scottie than any before it.

Not Michael Jordan but his son outdid Scottie Pippen this time

Scottie has not tried to keep it a secret how much he hates Michael Jordan over the past few years, especially after their docuseries The Last Dance came out.

But it will go to another level now as rumours are that MJ’s second-oldest son, Marcus Jordan (31), was seen with 48-year-young Larsa on some kind of double date in a Japanese restaurant.

According to TMZ, there weren’t any signs of PDA between them to have the solidity of them being together, but it was enough for Twitter to put the fuel to the fire.

Just think about the time when uncle Pippen and aunt Larsa used to come to those family get-togethers and a 10-year-old Marcus would be running around somewhere not having a care in the world.

That kid wasn’t even born when Pippen started dating Larsa in the first place. Hysterical!