“Scottie Pippen wasn’t that good, Michael Jordan single-handedly took us down”: Mark Jackson recalls his 1991 Playoffs meeting with the Bulls legend

During a conversation with Shannon Sharpe on his podcast, Mark Jackson spoke about the greatness of Michael Jordan and his ability to make everyone around him better. MJ single-handedly won the Bulls their first few championships.

His Airness was a once-in-a-lifetime athlete who instilled fear in his opponents. Jordan was so great that he could do everything by himself at times. Nonetheless, one cannot deny the contribution of Scottie Pippen to the Bulls dynasty. An elite defender, Pippen was the perfect Robin to Jordan’s Batman.

During his discussion with Sharpe, Jackson revealed MJ single-handedly took down the entire Knicks team, consisting of superstars Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley.

The Bulls would face the Knicks in the first round of the 1991 NBA Playoffs. Michael Jordan and co would sweep the Knicks 3-0, going on to win their first title the same year.

Mark Jackson talks about witnessing the greatness of Michael Jordan during the 1991 Playoffs.

While talking to Sharpe about Pippen during his developmental stages, Jackson revealed how MJ single-handedly took his Knicks team down in the 1991 playoffs.

“Michael Jordan single-handedly won series, I can remember 1991, my last year with the Knicks, we were beating them up, we had physical guys at every single position. We were loaded and on a mission to single-handedly beat them up.”

The “1-9 without Pip” crowd’s not gonna like this one. Straight from a rival’s mouth. “Early on, Scottie Pippen was not THAT Scottie Pippen. He had to develop into that guy. Michael Jordan single-handedly won series.” pic.twitter.com/HWBLkrufxw — BossHogg (@6Hogg6) September 27, 2021

Jackson added,

“Michael Jordan single-handedly and Tony Kukoc played good and Scottie Pippen played good but the feeling of having no 23 on your team, did something to them. He single-handedly won the series.”

The Bulls swept the Knicks during the first round of the 1991 playoffs. MJ averaged 29.0 PPG, 6.0 APG, and 2.7 SPG on a 52.5% shooting from the field and an incredible 95.7% from the free-throw line. Jordan led the team in assists and points.

After eliminating the Knicks in the first round, the Bulls would go on to defeat Magic Johnson led LA Lakers in the Finals, clinching their first NBA title.