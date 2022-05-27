“Michael Jordan spent nearly a decade’s worth of salary on medical centers”: How $17 million from Bulls legend led to several medical facilities in the Charlotte area

Michael Jordan spent a whopping $17 million on medical facilities in Charlotte which is close to his salary his first 9 years in the league.

Michael Jordan may have earned a criminally low amount of money during his time in the NBA but it didn’t stop him from building a financial empire. Apart from making over $60 million during his 1997 and ‘98 seasons combined, he never earned more than $4 million a year.

Of course, adjusting for inflation, Jordan would’ve earned about $152 million throughout his career in the league but even that pales in comparison to max contracts that are being handed out these days.

It is however, a well known fact that Michael Jordan earns most of his money from Jordan brand along with several other endorsements and investments. While he may use his $1 billion+ net worth to purchase lavish yachts and supercars, he’s also used it to do an immense amount of good for the general public.

Michael Jordan has spent nearly $20 million on building medical facilities.

Having grown up in North Carolina, Michael Jordan feels a certain level of kinship towards the city that has the only NBA team in the state: Charlotte. Jordan has a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets and is their owner. He’s also made sure to do good in the city after buying the Hornets.

In 2019, MJ realized that good quality medical facilities weren’t affordable to low-income families. Using his vast net worth, he donated a total of $ 7,00,000 to build two separate ‘Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinics’ (each costing $3.5 million) by partnering up with Novant Health.

Two years down the line in 2021, Jordan committed $10 million more to opening two more medical clinics, bringing his total up to $17 million spent just on these centers.

In comparison to how much he earned in the NBA, it took, him his first 9 seasons in the league to earn an amount that was close to $17 million. Of course, this number pales in comparison to the literal $100 million he’s donated in total to various charities over the years.