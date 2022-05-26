“How did Michael Jordan and LeBron James top out at 3 years?!”: Giannis becomes first player ever to be named to All-NBA 1st team unanimously 4 years straight

Giannis was named to 1st team All-NBA four years in a row unanimously, beating out Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and James Harden.

Giannis has been the most consistent player in the NBA over almost half of a decade now. Ever since winning his first MVP in the 2018-19 season, his numbers have been staggering and yet, sustained. Close to 30 points per game to go along with near 6 assists a game with him grabbing anywhere between 11 and 13 boards is beyond impressive.

The Milwaukee Bucks legend was a top 3 MVP candidate this season but lost out to Nikola Jokic who, similar to Giannis, has now won back-to-back MVPs as a big-man of European descent.

The Bucks having been the defending champs put a lot of pressure on opposing teams to try to dethrone them this postseason. The Boston Celtics were up to the challenge and after a grueling 7 game series in the ECSF, got the job done.

The caveat here is that Khris Middleton was out for the entirety of the series so it’s safe to say that the Bucks will be looking to run it back next season.

Giannis bests a record held by Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

This 2021-22 NBA season marks the 4th straight year that Giannis has made All-NBA first team unanimously. This is a record that he has officially set as the only other players to have 3 such selections are Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and James Harden.

The last time James was unanimously chosen to be a part of All-NBA first team was during the 2019-20 season where the Los Angeles Lakers went on to win the NBA championship.

Many have been quite shocked at how Jordan nor LeBron never had 4 such selections in a row. It should be understood that unanimous means not a single voter voted against you that season, which is extremely difficult. It’s very easy for a single voter to bring his/her personal feelings into the mix and not give someone deserving of a vote their flowers.