“Michael Jordan told me, ‘We need to shut the f**k up we signed a deal”‘: Charles Barkley takes a dig at Scottie Pippen’s claims of being severely underpaid

NBA Hall Of Famer Charles Barkley slams Scottie Pippen for blaming Michael Jordan and the Bulls for being paid less.

In light of his recently released memoir Unguarded, Scottie Pippen made headlines with his controversial statements on Michael Jordan and the Bulls. Pippen didn’t leave any stone unturned to call out His Airness, making several allegations against him.

It all began with Pippen voicing his distaste against MJ’s docu-series The Last Dance. According to Pip, the show portrayed him in a poor light and that Jordan was the sole reason the Bulls won six championships.

One of the talking points of the series was Pippen getting his surgery delayed after being denied a contract extension even demanding a trade. The Bulls forward was livid with MJ for calling him selfish in the latter’s docu-series.

Recently, Charles Barkley addressed how players who signed long-term contracts to secure their future had no right to complain about the general salary jumps.

Charles Barkley narrates his conversation with Michael Jordan about other players earning more than them.

Though many won’t believe it, Pippen made more moolah than MJ during his time in the NBA.

Citing his example, Barkley spoke about how his agent stealing from him led to him signing a 10-year deal with the Sixers to secure his future. At the time, raises were incremental, which would soon change. The Chuckster spoke about how guys went from making $2M to $20M in no time.

Barkley did have a talk with MJ on the above matter, to which the latter had the following response.

“Both Michael and I were talking about how many people on team were making more than we did. In the end, MJ said, “We just need to shut the F*** up, we signed the deal that we did and play our contract.”

Barkley added how despite being the MVP in Phoenix he earned lesser than his teammates. However, the TNT analyst honored his contract stating a deal is a deal. The Chuckster believed it was unfair on Pippen’s part to blame Jordan.

The Suns legend stated Pippen was resorting to calling out MJ and Phil Jackson only to increase the sales of his book, adding why hadn’t the Bulls forward voiced his grievances anytime before.

Well, it looks like Pippen has no coming back from this, who seems to have burned all his bridges.