“Michael Jordan was a better defender than Scottie Pippen”: NBC Analyst Kendall Gill gives the GOAT the edge over his second-in-command

Former NBA player and Chicago native Kendall Gill gives Michael Jordan the edge over Scottie Pippen on the defensive end

Arguably one of the greatest duos in NBA history, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were elite two-way players. The duo won 6 NBA championships together that included two 3-peats.

Though Pippen was regarded as the primary defender on the Bulls, one cannot deny the defensive skills which MJ possessed. An interesting fact here is Pippen never won the DPOY award despite having 10 All-NBA Defensive team selections. Michael Jordan won the DPOY award in 1988. His Airness had 9 NBA All-Defensive First Team selections. The Bulls legend is widely regarded as one of the greatest lockdown defenders in the league to date.

Former Charlotte Hornets player Kendall Gill talks about the individual defensive skills of Jordan and Pippen while speaking to Chicago sports historian Jack M Silverstein.

Breaking the defensive stats of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen

Former NBA player Kendall Gill considers Jordan a better defender than Pippen. However, Gill adds that it’s really close, but Jordan holds the edge.

Oh, man. I’d have to say lockdown, MJ. Off the ball, Scottie, probably because Scottie blocked shots,” Gill told Chicago sports historian Jack M Silverstein. Michael did the same thing, but Scottie can guard four positions. Michael guarded three. I give a slight edge to MJ because whenever he wanted to, he could do whatever he wanted.

MJ led the league 3 times in steals, averaging an impressive 2.3 SPG in 15 seasons in the NBA. His Airness had 2514 steals and 893 blocks in his career. Pippen led the league in steals during the 1994-95 season, the same time when Jordan was on his sabbatical from basketball. Pippen averaged 2.0 SPG in the 17 seasons he played in the NBA. The 7x All-Star has a career, 2307 steals, and 947 blocks.

MJ ranks 3rd on the list of all-time leaders in steals, while Pippen ranks 7th.

The stellar defenders MJ and Pippen were the most feared duo in the NBA during the time. The superstar duo was a nightmare for the opponent on both ends of the floor.