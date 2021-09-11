Basketball

“Michael Jordan was a better defender than Scottie Pippen”: NBC Analyst Kendall Gill gives the GOAT the edge over his second-in-command

"Michael Jordan was a better defender than Scottie Pippen": 5x All-Star Kendall Gill gives the GOAT the edge over his second-in-command
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"If I could still play, I'd be the perfect teammate for LeBron James!": Chris Bosh breaks down how his budding shooting ability could have proven beneficial for the Lakers
Next Article
"LaMelo Ball yamming with ease now?!": NBA Twitter explodes as clips starring the Hornets' backcourt are revealed on social media
Latest Posts