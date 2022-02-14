“Michael Jordan was banned from a Miami country club for life”: Bulls legend was barred from ever golfing at the La Gorce Country Club after not wearing appropriate attire

Michael Jordan was banned from the La Gorce Country Club in Miami due to him refusing to wear the proper attire for golfing.

With just how competitive Michael Jordan was on NBA hardwood, he was just as competitive off it, if not more. He would bet on trivial games of tossing a coin across a room to table tennis, with his hobby of golf being very much included in that.

His love for golf began after he’d been in the league for a while and had established himself to be one of the best players in the league. Scottie Pippen once described receiving a ‘gift’ from Michael Jordan upon being drafted by the Chicago Bulls would quickly realize that it was just a ploy from MJ to get him onto the golf course and start betting against him.

In 2021, Jordan talked about golf and even compared to the game of basketball he played for over 20 years. He shockingly claimed that Golf was actually harder than playing basketball and that it was, in reality, the hardest sport to play in the world.

Michael Jordan banned from a Miami country club.

Given just how incredibly famous and important of a figure Michael Jordan is in the world of sports, it’s safe to say that the 6x champ should be able to get a pass in several facets of life. Wearing ‘unprofessional’ attire on a golf course during simple practices is certainly one of these things.

2012 saw MJ take to the green at Miami’s La Gorce Country Club to get some practice holes in. While doing so, he was approached by club officials to change his attire. Jordan obviously, refused.

Apparently, club members were uncomfortable with Jordan wearing multipocketed cargo shorts instead of the standard Bermuda shorts with a collared shirt.

With rumblings of Michael Jordan getting special treatment, the club went towards quite the drastic route and banned Jordan for life from their club.

Jordan’s PR office put out a statement on his behalf saying, “I guess it’s their loss as MJ is a great golfer and a great guest.”