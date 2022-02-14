“DeMar DeRozan averages 1.81 ‘you know what I mean’s per minute”: NBA Reddit user makes a hilarious observation about the Bulls superstar’s words on the No Chill Podcast

DeMar DeRozan has been lighting it up for the Chicago Bulls this year. The 32-year-old’s raised profile leads naturally to added attention.

DeMar DeRozan is about to submit an All-NBA caliber campaign for the first time in 4 seasons this year. People are starting to notice that after 3 seasons in the Spurs system, Deebo is about as complete a player offensively as there is in the NBA today.

The former Raptors star got several accolades during his time in Toronto, but he’s a way better player now, having added more poise and greater range, in addition to his improved playmaking.

It is quite safe to say that DeRozan’s improved game has also improved his visibility. Moving to a big market like Chicago and delivering for crowds there has endeared him to several new fans. It has also, unfortunately, brought a microscope into more of his personal life.

NBA Reddit makes an interesting note about the way DeMar DeRozan speaks

DeRozan appeared in an interview on the No Chill Podcast with Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson recently. The mid-range assassin offered insights into the way he approaches the game and how he thinks.

But unfortunately, one thing that stuck about it was the way he repetitively said ‘You know what I mean’. It was perhaps a little too noticeable for an NBA Reddit user, who made this observation with a post.

DeRozan has been a victim of cyber-bullying from several NBA fans in the past. He’s also gone through depression and has several past traumas, which tend to affect the way he expresses himself even today.

DeMar wrote an open letter on The Players’ Tribune a couple of years back about his battles.

However, this post is poking pretty harmless fun and can be considered on the right side of sporting banter. We do hope that DeRozan changes his diction a bit and becomes a better interviewee, if only for selfish reasons!