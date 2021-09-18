“Michael Jordan was given a taste of his own medicine the very next play”: When the Spurs and Bulls superstars went at one another on the defensive end

Tim Duncan wouldn’t let Michael Jordan get away with blocking him as he went at the Bulls legend, blocking him the very next play.

Michael Jordan is one of the greatest perimeter defenders the NBA has ever seen. His lateral quickness coupled with incredibly efficient footwork gave him the skills to be the anchor of the Chicago Bulls defense around the arc. Not to mention that Jordan was gifted with an astounding 2.1m long wingspan.

Tim Duncan on the other hand, was more so a defender that could take an opponent on the perimeter and inside of the arc. Michael Jordan, being 6’6, was not all too proficient in guarding players in the post whereas Duncan’s bread and butter on the defensive end of the floor was his post defense.

After all, Timmy D did tally up a 1000 more blocks and steals combined than personal fouls committed over his career. So, it’s safe to say that he was quite the defensive savant in his 18 years in the league.

Tim Duncan exacted revenge on Michael Jordan the very next play.

Despite Tim Duncan’s nonchalance and calm behavior on the court, it should be noted that he was one of the fiercest competitors the game had ever seen. It’s clear from the upcoming play that he had this mentality instilled within him from a very young age too.

In March of 1998, the Chicago Bulls visited the San Antonio Spurs. The Bulls jumped to a quick 10-2 lead and as Duncan looked to get a post shot to help the Spurs gain some momentum, Michael Jordan swatted Tm’s shot, leading to a fast break.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Tim Duncan ran the length of the floor, caught up to Michael Jordan, and blocked his shot as well, the very next play. Duncan was merely a rookie this season and was going up against a team that featured multiple 5x champions and his mentality was to go at them all night.

