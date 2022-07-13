“Michael Jordan was the biggest pinnacle of basketball but Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the GOAT”: When Spencer Dinwiddie went on a passionate rant to defend the Lakers legend as his GOAT pick

Giving Michael Jordan his due credit, Spencer Dinwiddie went on to explain why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the Greatest Player of All Time.

The GOAT debate has been a long-lasting topic that often turns into a heated argument with no solid conclusion. Throughout the course of the league, there have been numerous players who have a legit case to win this prestigious title. However, this debate has been majorly dominated by the likes of two legends – Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

While fans often laud MJ for being 6-0 in the championship, his incredible competitiveness, and the impressive skill-set he possessed, LBJ is commended for his longevity, stacked resume, versatility, and physicality.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant became obsessed with finding a correlation between sport and dance

However, there are a few people who have none of these two icons as their pick for the GOAT pick. Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie is just one of them.

Back in 2020, Dinwiddie ranted on Twitter and called Kareem Abdul-Jabbar his pick as the GOAT.

And for the last bit of clarity by “basketball GOAT” I mean going back to HS and College Kareems body of work is undeniable. Practically undefeated. Won NCAA championship all 3 years he played. Longevity in NBA, titles, all time scorer and single most unstoppable shot. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 2, 2020

“Michael Jordan had the highest peak. But Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career speaks for itself”: Spencer Dinwiddie

For his controversial tweets, the then-Nets star received a lot of criticism. Spencer had to explain his pick. On an appearance on “NBA TV”, the combo-guard said:

“I always say it depends on how you wanna define the GOAT. Basically for me when you look at it if you are talking about the highest peak, the biggest pinnacle of basketball then yeah that’s MJ. All day. 6-0, ran the league, all that stuff,” he said.

“When I was talking the GOAT for me means highschool, college, pro dominance, longevity, all of that. Kareem I don’t think lost in highschool. I think he was 85 and 2 in college, won a championship every year, was the best player every single year. They changed the rules for him. That’s why he got the sky hook. He comes to the league, obviously dominates, has the most points of all time, and things like top 5 or top 10 rebounding. He has 5 rings. His career speaks for itself. Played 20 years.

But it’s that 30-year span of just complete and utter basketball dominance in how define it is taking the big picture view. I don’t argue MJ’s pinnacle of dominance. I definitely don’t argue that. I want no smoke MJ fans. Everybody got mad, I was like ‘let me just explain myself.’”

“I always say it depends on how you want to define ‘GOAT’.” 🐐@SDinwiddie_25 shares who he thinks the best player of all time is on #GameTime pic.twitter.com/7rzw5PUyFR — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 28, 2020

Also Read: Charles Barkley once hilariously challenged Michael Jordan and Larry Bird to a game of Horse during now-iconic McDonald’s commercial