Basketball

Charles Barkley once hilariously challenged Michael Jordan and Larry Bird to a game of Horse during now-iconic McDonald’s commercial

Charles Barkley once hilariously challenged Michael Jordan and Larry Bird to a game of Horse during now-iconic McDonald's commercial
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"$206 million? Russell Westbrook is the most overpaid in NBA history!" : Skip Bayless reacts to The Athletic's savage dissing and ranking of Lakers star
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Charles Barkley once hilariously challenged Michael Jordan and Larry Bird to a game of Horse during now-iconic McDonald's commercial
Charles Barkley once hilariously challenged Michael Jordan and Larry Bird to a game of Horse during now-iconic McDonald’s commercial

The 90s was a crazy time for commercials – getting 3 future Hall of Famers…