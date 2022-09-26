Michael Jordan, who cried after missing varsity, was paid homage to by his alma mater with a gym dedicated to him

Michael Jordan is considered to be the greatest of all time by most and his alma mater decided to pay their respects to him with an MJ-themed gym.

There is no denying that basketball fans witnessed greatness from 1984 till 2003. Michael Jordan is considered the GOAT for a reason.

However, MJ wasn’t always a basketball superstar. In fact, he once struggled to make his basketball team as a kid.

His mother once recalled how Jordan came home crying after failing to make his high school team. Luckily for the six-time champion his mother motivated him to become the best!

“We both cried, cause I knew he wanted to really compete with the other guys. My words to him was, “if you really want it, you work hard over the summer”, and he did that summer!”

After Michael Jordan did not make his high school varsity team his sophomore year, he came home and cried. Momma Jordan didn’t call the coach and complain or transfer to a different school… She told him “You gotta work harder.” And that’s exactly what he did. #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/zlRRvvhBY3 — I Was At The Game (@IWasAtTheGame) April 20, 2020

It has been 41 years since His Airness left E.A Laney High School, but they still remember him. Especially since they dedicated a gym to him in 2017.

E.A Laney High School dedicated a gym in honor of its most esteemed alumni, Michael Jordan

In 1981, Michael Jordan graduated from E.A Laney High School as the star player of the basketball team. The Hall of Famer was on his way to join the North Carolina Tar Heels.

However, Jordan’s feats with the E.A Laney Buccaneers is still spoken of to this day. In fact, the high school decided to honor MJ in 2017.

The school inaugurated a new gym featuring some of the most iconic Jordan symbols. This includes a basketball court with the Jumpman logo and an incredible lobby featuring some of the best sneakers in Air Jordan history!

Air Jordan history on display at new Laney gym. https://t.co/dyDXYkoOBD pic.twitter.com/mMDPfPW6SS — WECT News (@wectnews) August 23, 2017

Truly a fitting way to commemorate the legacy and contributions of one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of basketball shoes.

