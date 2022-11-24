Michael Jordan, Who Has A $5 Million+ Divorce Clause With Yvette Prieto, Gets Former Teammate’s ‘Seal Of Approval’

Jun 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; NASCAR Cup Series 23XI Racing owner Michael Jordan walks pit road with his wife Yvette Prieto during qualifying for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy met in 1985 and by the time 1989 had come around, they had gotten married. Though, before they could even tie the knot, they ran into a hurdle. Vanoy would become pregnant with their first son, Jeffrey, though MJ wouldn’t believe it was his child at first.

They, of course, would cross this hurdle and stay married for a whopping 17 years. Throughout their relationship, several scandalous rumors were unearthed, mainly revolving around Jordan and his extramarital ways.

After 3 kids and nearly 2 decades together, they would get divorced from one another. In what would be the largest divorce settlement in entertainment history at the time, Jordan was ordered to pay Vanoy $168 million.

For a couple of years after 2006, Michael enjoyed the single life. That is of course, before he met Yvette Prieto.

Michael Jordan got the seal of approval from his former Bulls teammate on Yvette Prieto

Yvette Prieto and Michael Jordan met each other in a Miami nightclub in 2008. Jordan was smitten by her almost instantaneously. They moved in together in 2011 and would eventually get married by the time 2013 had rolled around.

One man who seems to be quite happy with this marriage is John Salley. He would be a part of the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons team that Jordan loathed along with a part of the 1995-96 Bulls team. When talking about the 6x NBA champion, Salley let it be known that Jordan’s wife was ‘the bomb’.

He would then reveal how the Cuban model keeps her husband grounded, making him do ‘normal things’. “Her making him do normal things is dope. It’s good for him. It’s kind of crazy,” said Salley.

Michael Jordan and Yvette Prieto have quite an unusual divorce clause

Yvette Prieto has said that she finds it quite difficult to believe that her and Michael Jordan would ever get divorced. Though, they do, their marriage has quite the unusual divorce settlement clause within it.

If they were to get divorced before 10 years of marriage are complete, she would receive $1 million for every year they stayed together. If their marriage passes the 10 year mark, then she will receive $5 million for every year that they stayed together.

