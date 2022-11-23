“I Don’t Have a Job, What Else Can I Do”: Michael Jordan, Who Once Bet $300,000 on a Putt, Astonished Jay Leno With His Daily Golf Numbers

Retirement can be a challenging stage to be in for a professional athlete. After years of extreme work ethic, practice, and commitment to the intensity and demands of pro sport, athletes often struggle to find their feet upon retiring. But as we know it, standard rules don’t apply to Michael Jordan. The former Chicago Bulls superstar had three separate retirements, but it would appear he enjoyed each edition of retirement.

Jordan’s retirement life also involved sport, not the one(s) he was generally associated with, however. Basketball and Baseball were part of MJ’s career as a professional athlete. However, post-retirement, his attention shifted to other sports, such as golf and prize fishing.

And golf, in particular, played a considerable part in Jordan’s retired life. The former Bulls legend has been associated even with the likes of Tiger Woods in his journey through the world of golf.

Jordan’s love for golf was no secret either. Jay Leno, on his show, even asked MJ about his golfing passion. One of the questions involved how many holes MJ plays on average. And the answer was simply put, mind-blowing.

What was Michael Jordan’s response to Jay Leno’s question about how much golf he played?

Michael Jordan, surprised everyone, including Jay Leno with his response to this particular query by Leno. Jordan, in his own admission, played around 54 holes a day and that number went as high as 81 even!

Nobody doubted the durability or endurance of the supreme athlete, but 54 holes a day on average is quite something. While golf isn’t the most physically challenging sport, surely 54 holes a day would take a toll on one’s facilities?

Michael Jordan also pointed out that he’s unemployed with an “I don’t have a job” quip while revealing the time and money he spends on golf. The interview took place after his second retirement from basketball and appears to be in an “all-out golfing” phase in MJ’s life.

But maybe, Jordan did have enough of golf, as he eventually returned to basketball a couple of years later. Around 50 holes a day for months clearly proved monotonous maybe?

Regardless, Jordan did appear to get quite the kick out of golfing. Time aside, it seems that MJ did spend quite a chunk of his billions on the sport too. With Jordan also being quite the gambling fan, spending exorbitant sums on his golfing endeavors also became a thing.

How much has Michael Jordan reportedly spent up to for a single putt?

Jordan has allegedly spent $300,000 once on a single putt. A single putt, mind you. And the source of the information is as reliable as it gets when it relates to MJ – fellow class of ’84 member and close friend, Charles Barkley.

As Barkley put it, “He’s got so much money, a couple of hundred thousand dollars is nothing to him.”

$100k games were a regular occurrence too, in Barkley’s words. Clearly, the world of a billionaire is something beyond a common man’s comprehension.

Beating Jordan in golf would have been a lucrative deal indeed for competitors. But then again, playing golf with Michael Jordan would probably require you to have millionaire status at least, yourself.

