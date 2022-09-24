Michael Jordan, who reportedly wants to sell $1.57 Billion Charlotte Hornets, entrusts his right-hand man with new contract

Amidst all the drama surrounding the Phoenix Suns and Robert Sarver, we take a look at why Michael Jordan is not folding his Hornets.

The rumors have been swirling for a while and the chatter around the NBA is that Michael Jordan could have also been involved in the ejection of Robert Sarver.

Yes, as per Bill Simmons, MJ was the “nuclear option” if all else failed. Adam Silver played the cards right, by ensuring that players like LeBron James and Chris Paul used their voices to call out Sarver.

Now that Sarver’s exit is all but confirmed, safe to say that the Suns will be on the market soon. And questions arise if MJ should dump the Hornets and buy the Suns soon.

While it is just a story we heard around the grapevine, we are more than interested to tug this thread. Also, consider the fact that MJ retained his right-hand man just this summer.

OFFICIAL: Charlotte Hornets Chairman Michael Jordan announced today that the team has signed President of Basketball Operations & General Manager Mitch Kupchak to a multiyear contract extension. 🔗: https://t.co/HufI0PbNrj pic.twitter.com/jOSG8TbfZx — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 20, 2022

Mitch Kupchak is set to reprise his role as Michael Jordan is hot and cold about selling the $1.57 billion Charlotte Hornets

Michael Jordan, Chairperson of Charlotte Hornets had confirmed a while back that Mitch Kupchak will be back. Yes, he will reprise his role as the GM. The Hornets are putting their trust in the young core, despite a few bad deals.

Jordan’s primary hope will be that Kupchak can niggle his way out of this one. Otherwise, the Phoenix Suns look like a good bet for MJ. And we’re almost certain, he can figure out the means to make the purchase.

The Suns are also a remarkably good team. They are magnitudes better than the Hornets. While the depth of talent is great in both teams, the Suns have a slightly higher ceiling.

As for Mr. Mitch Kupchak, he will be happy to get his job and will do everything in his power to ensure that the Hornets are able to compete in the young and growing Eastern Conference.

What do you think? Will MJ pivot and buy a new team? Or will he keep his faith in the Hornets and Mitch Kupchak?

