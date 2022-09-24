Who is second to Michael Jordan on this coveted playoff scoring list?

Michael Jordan almost inevitably carries the torch when it comes to playoff records but Giannis Antetokounmpo is slowly catching up.

Very few players have stamped their credentials as Michael Jordan did during his tenure in the NBA. From obliterating the competition and taking pride in winning, the Bulls legend did things his own way.

A way that has become almost impossible to emulate. But one player might just have the potential to come for the throne, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Of course, it is a long shot by all means but given the time and trajectory, it is possible.

At age 27, Giannis already has two MVPs to his name, and an NBA championship. MJ won his first title at age 28. So to say that the doors for Giannis are open is not an exaggeration.

What’s more, the Greek Freak’s game is constantly evolving. Over the last two years, he has added an array of jump shots to increase his productivity. Who’s to say he isn’t going to win more?

Another statistic that backs him is a scoring record that is only held by Jordan. The most points per minute in the playoffs.

Career playoff points per minute

•Michael Jordan 0.8 ppm (1st all time)

•Giannis Antetokounmpo 0.74 ppm (2nd all time) pic.twitter.com/cxIErXZp9u — michailb.2306 (@2306Michailb) September 21, 2022

Michael Jordan leads the way but Giannis Antetokounmpo is right behind him!

When you look at the statistic for playoff points per minute, of course, Michael Jordan would be far ahead. He did average a stunning 33.4 ppg. The number crunching gives us a solid 0.8 points per minute. Startling.

The player who is just behind that is none other than Antetokounmpo. While he has been averaging only a meager 26.8 ppg, he still clocks in a respectable 0.78 points per minute, and with less than 100 playoff games under his belt, he has a long way to go.

The efficiency from Giannis is lethal. To average that less and yet to be just inches away from MJ’s record only shows his promise. We all know that players get better with age and Giannis hasn’t even hit his prime.

Do you think Giannis has what it takes to challenge MJ’s throne? He is already 1-0 in the NBA Finals. Will he surpass other legends like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant? Tell us what you think.

