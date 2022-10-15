Michael Jordan, Who Spends Over $500,000 On Cigars, Once ‘Blamed’ Bulls Owner For Getting Him His First Cigar

Michael Jordan didn’t start smoking cigars on own, rather getting into the habit of it because of smoking one with the Bulls owner

Michael Jordan has earned enough in his life to enjoy more than just the finer things in life. Earning just over $90 million in NBA contract earnings was just the tip of the iceberg when it came to how MJ accumulated his wealth. His biggest source of incomes currently are his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets and his dela with Jordan brand.

So, when it was revealed that Jordan spends anywhere between $550,000 and $940,000 on cigars, the general populous wasn’t all too surprised. Many remember from ‘The Last Dance’ that he actually did not prefer to indulge in ‘substances’ early on due to his veteran Chicago Bulls teammates being labeled a ‘travelling cocaine circus’.

However, as time went on, Michael would start drinking and smoking cigars. Fast-forward to today and he has his own brand of tequila.

Michael Jordan revealed who introduced him to cigars for the very first time

While doing an interview with Cigar Aficionado in 2005, Michael Jordan would go on to reveal that it was Chicago Bulls owner, Jerry Reinsdorf, who actually handed him his first ever cigar to smoke.

“I smoked my first cigar in 1991, when we won a championship. Up to that point, I had never smoked a cigar, never smoked anything, we won the championship and Jerry Reinsdorf gave me one of his cigars. He’s a big cigar smoker.”

Michael would go on to say that it was Ahmad Rashad who had given him a cigar the next time he smoked. From then on out, Jordan became more acquainted with cigars than ever before, smoking them on a regular basis.

Michael Jordan on his favorite cigar and his pre-game ritual

By the time 1993 had rolled around, according to the 6x NBA champion himself, he was smoking a whole cigar before every single home game the Bulls had. It’s unclear if he carried this tradition forward when he played for the Washington Wizards as well.

As for his favorite cigar, Jordan during this same interview, let it be known that his first choice was Partagas Lusitanias.

