“Michael Jordan would never be clowned on like LeBron James!”: Skip Bayless brings back GOAT debate after Jonas Valenciunas laughs at $1 billion man’s expense

Skip Bayless somehow compares Jonas Valenciunas’s ‘clowning’ of LeBron James to Michael Jordan

When it comes to Skip Bayless, LeBron James can never quite catch a break, can he?

Year after year, this 70-year-old man finds one reason or another to roast the King. Heck, just recently, he even criticized the player’s recent Drew League performance. Truly, there are levels to Bron-hating, and Mr. Bayless unequivocally stands as the King.

But, given the number of people after James’s life, Skip Bayless needs to keep finding new ways to keep on doing the same thing to keep his place. And recently, he was given all that he needed to make it happen.

You see, Pelicans’ Jonas Valenciunas did this on a Lithuanian TV show recently.

Jonas Valanciunas out in Lithuania mocking LeBron in a game of charades 👀 (via Nesiaukite live/YT) pic.twitter.com/42Mm633dp4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 20, 2022

Frankly, this seems like nothing more than just some good fun. But, Bayless evidently decided to make a mountain of a teensy little molehill. And boy, did he make one.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Also Read: LIV Golf’s $620 billion assets gives it the power to challenge the NFL and poach Charles Barkley

Skip Bayless claims no one would have ever made fun of Michael Jordan the same way LeBron James was made fun of

Oh yes. And somehow, this has gone from being from nothing more than a bit of fun, to full-on ‘clowning’.

Don’t believe us? Well then, just take a gander at how Skip Bayless refers to the whole situation in the tweet below.

Nobody would have ever dared to do anything like this to Michael Jordan. Ever. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/Zp7lCFpeS6 — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 21, 2022

Let’s be clear here. MJ played in a completely different era.

While players from opposing teams were friends, they didn’t exactly have a relationship where they could laugh when another player made a good-natured joke about them.

And overall, we get that Skip Bayless wants content. Heck, we know how much viewership just the names of Michael Jordan and LeBron James fetch.

But sometimes, Lord Almighty does this man need a serious dose of the chill pill from the doctor.

Also Read: “Players like Klay Thompson come out of college every year .. get Kevin Love”: Bill Simmons, Zach Lowe, and NBA’s greatest bettor had it all wrong about Warriors guard