Basketball

Michael Jordan’s $15 million golf course was just the start of a new entry into $25.75 billion golf industry

Michael Jordan’s $15 million golf course was just the start of a new entry into $25.75 billion golf industry
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
'It was fun to just even channel The Undertaker" - Israel Adesanya talks about inspirational Undertaker-themed walkout
Next Article
"We would’ve pulled away"– Carlos Sainz unhappy with Ferrari forcing him to pitstop; thinks could've got better result without it
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan’s $15 million golf course was just the start of a new entry into $25.75 billion golf industry
Michael Jordan’s $15 million golf course was just the start of a new entry into $25.75 billion golf industry

Michael Jordan is looking to add even more to his incredible net worth with an…