Michael Jordan’s $15 million golf course was just the start of a new entry into $25.75 billion golf industry

Michael Jordan is looking to add even more to his incredible net worth with an interesting little venture in golf

It takes living under a planet-sized rock for about a billion years, to not know who Michael Jordan is nowadays.

Of course, he is most famous for his work while playing for the Chicago Bulls. Famously 6-0 in the Finals, 5 MVPs, 6 Finals MVPs, and so, so much more. Frankly, the only reason we’re not writing all his achievements is that this would go from being a short-read to a 50-page essay, the kind you write for college.

That aside though, the man is, of course, retired now. But, that doesn’t mean he isn’t still making money. Heck, the man is worth $2.1 billion for Pete’s sake. And, the reason why we’re here, is because the man may take that value to be much, much higher, very soon.

Let’s get right into it, shall we?

Michael Jordan’s new golf venture ‘V1’ seeks to give non-professional athletes the tools of professionals

Michael Jordan has been a lover of gold for quite some time now. So frankly it isn’t much of a surprise that he’s looking to do some business in it as well.

However, even with that being said, this company he has founded has a wildly lucrative goal, far higher than what was expected from MJ.

In 2021, the man’s company ‘Black Cat Sports’ decided to invest in a firm known as ‘V1’.

Why was V1 special to Jordan?

Well, because this company seeks to develop a highly optimized app, which gives users professional-level advice and knowledge on game improvement.

This apparently touched Michael Jordan’s heart, so much so, that here is what the CEO of V1, Bryan Finnerty had to say to Forbes on the matter.

“MJ said the reason why he loves us is because you can have elite instruction available for non-elite athletes anywhere on the planet. That was interesting to him, and that is what we are doing”

The golfing industry in the US is worth over $25 billion. So, suffice to say, it is far beyond lucrative.

So, with that in mind, will such a thoughtful app be able to maximize MJ’s net worth?

We doubt there is any other outcome for this one.

