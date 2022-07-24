Michael Jordan flexed $2.1 billion net worth by pulling up in 5 different Ferraris just to stick it to Antoine Walker

There are no limits to the extents Michael Jordan would go if someone even without any intention triggered his ego in some way.

“Michael Jordan” and “competition” are just two sides of a two-headed coin. The legendary stories of the Chicago Bulls guard are quite famous among NBA fans and even any other sports fans in general because these stories are as mind-boggling as it gets.

His competitiveness is what has made him the least arguable GOAT in the game of basketball as well as the richest athlete on the planet, it also makes him one of the one in the world. And not in a good way.

The 6x NBA champ was never able to understand where to draw a line when his fierce side was triggered by someone. On the basketball court, that quality made him one of the most famous athletes of all time, off the court though, it wasn’t fun to be around him, definitely not when you weren’t in his close circle.

Michael Jordan pulled up in different Ferraris wearing matching jumpsuits throughout a week because he took offence from Antoine Walker

Jared Jeffries one of MJ’s teammates in Washington in the early 2000s, told an offseason story involving former NBA All-Star Antoine Walker who was a top player in the league playing for the Boston Celtics at the time.

“We were in Chicago at [trainer] Tim Grover’s gym. Antoine Walker pulls up in some Ferrari and he was like he just got it. M.J. was like ‘you know what? I’m gonna bring a different colour Ferrari every day this week with a matching Jumpman jumpsuit.’ Bro, he pulled up in a Ferrari with a matching Jumpman jumpsuit for the whole five days we were playing. That’s the kind of swag he had,” Jeffries remembered.

Now, why did His Airness have to do that to a guy who was a budding star in the league, living his life to the fullest, and had just bought a Ferrari which could have been his childhood dream? Walker certainly wouldn’t have intended to flex on Jordan.

But as we know, Mike has a totally different perspective on everything that a common man cannot comprehend. It’s like it is his world and we are just living in it.

So, we dare not do anything that could challenge him. He could still take something personally whenever he wants to, obviously!

