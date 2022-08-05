Michael Jordan’s $2 million gesture from his ‘Last Dance’ proceeds to charity was nothing less than generous

Michael Jordan’s brand is taking the next step in its commitment to helping millions of people improve their lives through charities and philanthropic activities.

Michael Jordan is widely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is one of the most successful players of all time, having won six NBA championships, six Finals MVPs, and five league MVPs.

However, his success extends far beyond the basketball court. Michael Jordan has demonstrated that his quick and sharp mind does more than just win basketball games. It is also applicable in the real world.

Jordan has made good use of his money. Michael Jordan has officially become a billionaire thanks to numerous worthwhile investments and the progression of his Jordan Brand. His luxury cars, $80 million yacht, personal golf course in Florida, and multiple properties attest to his billionaire status.

An incredible gift to be thankful for – NBA legend Michael Jordan is donating $2 million to help our neighbors facing hunger! #TheLastDance Every action makes a difference. Join Michael & visit https://t.co/ExF6iX3wr7 to learn how you can donate or volunteer this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/UVUFQlbe0p — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) November 25, 2020

Michael Jordan, on the other hand, understands the value of giving back to the community. In fact, his charitable contributions exceed many of his luxuries combined.

Michael Jordan’s charitable and philanthropic activities show no signs of disparity

Michael Jordan has an impressive track record as a billionaire owner of high-priced utilities. Jordan owns a variety of luxury cars, including a $2.2 million Bugatti, in addition to an $80 million yacht and a personal golf course worth $20 million in Florida.

Plays 36 holes during the day, arrives late to the Forum for Magic’s charity game, dunks all over a heap of All-Stars, does the closed eye free throw routine and puts 37 on the board. All in a day’s work for Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/GRwXVI32N2 — Adam Howes (@Howsito) May 10, 2020

However, Jordan’s contribution to the root causes of our society’s problems is equally impressive. Last year, his Jordan brand took the initiative to combat the root causes of the Black community’s problems. In fact, the Bulls legend gave $100 million to the community to fight income inequality and injustice.

Michael Jordan donated $2 million of his ‘Last Dance’ proceeds to Feeding America, a charity with over 200 food banks that feeds 46 million people across the U.S. They estimate 54 million Americans could face food insecurity in the coming months due to the pandemic. — UberFacts (@UberFacts) November 27, 2020

The basketball legend will offer social organizations funds from a $1 million community grant program through his Jordan Brand company to help meet objectives in combating issues that plague Black communities. Grants will be considered for firms with budgets of $3 million or less.

Jordan is involved in numerous charitable organizations. Among the many charities, he supports are the Make-A-Wish Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Nevada Cancer Institute, and Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

