Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Claims Jordan Brand’s Approach to NIL Does Not Hinge on Just “Making Money”

Michael Jordan‘s daughter Jasmine Jordan is steadily making her mark in athlete management by working for the Jordan brand. Currently serving as a marketplace manager for women’s sports marketing, Jasmine talked about the brand’s philosophy for handling their NIL athletes.

Since its introduction in 2021, NIL deals have become a game changer for athletes. Now that they have capitalized on the Names, Images, and likenesses, some of college athletes are making well over a million dollars with these deals. However, for the Jordan brand, as Jasmine points out, making money is not the only objective.

During her conversation with Rick Horrow, she was asked if there are times when she has to do ego management with her athletes because they are getting guaranteed money at a young age. The 31-year-old said that it’s an important part of her role at the Jordan brand but she always pushes her athletes to look at the bigger picture.

She said, “That’s the beauty of NIL, at least that’s how we approach it from a Jordan brand standpoint. It’s ‘Hey, we want to educate you. It’s not all about making money and shining…It’s about understanding the industry and understanding the impact that they’re going to have going forward.’ So, yeah, we’re going to have those real conversations of knowing what to do and what not to do, so that they can be successful as well as we get our money’s worth of them being successful with us.”

Jasmine Jordan’s answer highlights how Jordan Brand is keen on helping youngsters deal with life outside of sports as well as in sports. She stated that it’s important because it sets the foundation for high school and college athletes by making them well aware of how the business works.

Over the last few years, she has taken up several projects while working for her father’s brand and now she is coming up as someone who is forging her own identity, a feat in itself considering the shadow cast by her father.

Numerous athletes have signed NIL deals with Jordan under Jasmine’s oversight. Last month they signed USC’s Zion Branch and Zachariah Branch as their first football NIL athletes. In February last year, they signed Kiyomi McMiller as their first high school athlete, whereas Kiki Rice was the first Jordan brand NIL athlete who signed a deal with them in October 2022. Clearly, MJ has chosen the right person for the job.