Michael Jordan’s Brand Kicks Off 40-Year Anniversary Celebration With a 1,200-Drone Show in Bay Area

Jordan Brand has dominated the sneaker market for 40 years now, and the company is going big with its celebration. It’s only right that the brand commemorates four decades of success with an exciting display. The brand honored the 40th anniversary of the Air Jordan 1 with a 1,200-drone show over the Bay Bridge in San Francisco.

The theatrics were a far cry from the brand’s humble beginnings, which stemmed from the rise of one man—Michael Jordan. The story of the Jordan Brand began in 1984 when MJ, then a rising star from the University of North Carolina, signed a deal with Nike. At the time, Jordan wasn’t the worldwide icon he would later become, and Nike was still considered a challenger to industry giants like Adidas and Converse.

In 1985, Nike released the Air Jordan 1, the first signature shoe designed for the Chicago Bulls icon. The Air Jordan 1 quickly became iconic, not just because of Jordan’s rise to superstardom, but because it broke the rules of traditional basketball sneakers. The “banned” controversy added to its allure. The NBA fined Jordan for wearing the black and red shoes, as they didn’t comply with the league’s uniform code, but Nike embraced the rebellion, using it in their marketing, which sparked greater demand.

As Jordan’s career flourished, so did his partnership with Nike. In 1997, Jordan’s growing influence led to the creation of the Jordan Brand, a subsidiary within Nike that was designed to focus exclusively on his line of basketball shoes and apparel. This was revolutionary because the brand’s inception positioned a single athlete as a global brand, something not done before, while also allowing Jordan to have more control over the products bearing his name.

This brand not only revolved around the iconic sneakers but also became a lifestyle brand, bridging basketball culture with fashion, music, and streetwear. MJ’s style transcended the court, and his influence reached beyond basketball fans.

Jordan Brand revolutionized the sneaker industry by creating a scarcity-driven resale market with limited-edition releases. Its global appeal grew as Jordans became symbols of style, not just for athletes but for everyday consumers worldwide. The brand also expanded into collaborations with artists like Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh, elevating its status in luxury and streetwear. Jordan’s success also set the stage for other athletes to secure signature sneakers, reshaping endorsement deals in basketball.

Jordan Brand has made an impact in nearly every aspect of the sneaker industry, redefining the luxuries that come with being a top athlete. So, it’s only right that the brand celebrated its anniversary with drones taking off from Treasure Island to create the Jumpman, Air Jordan 1 and #23 for the Bay Area to see.

It’s been 40 years since MJ broke onto the sneaker scene, but his brand is always innovating and strategizing, which has continued to make Jordan Brand a powerhouse in the fashion industry today.