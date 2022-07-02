“Michael Jordan’s diet included Gatorade, lean hamburgers, and a lot of oatmeal!” : When $2.1 billion worth Bulls legend revealed his offbeat diet regimen

Michael Jordan is the epitome of athletic proficiency.

The image of a sleek, chiseled Jordan prancing across the court is one every basketball fan has looked in awe at. Jordan’s athletic abilities raised the breath of an entire generation growing up.

Michael Jordan broke into the scene in 1984 with the Chicago Bulls. The shooting guard soon became the face of the NBA and developed into the ultimate alpha.

With the Bulls, Jordan amassed international fame and six championships to go with. At one point, MJ was easily the most recognizable athlete in the world.

Along with fame, came the passion to “Be Like Mike”. His legacy as the athletic specimen of the generation led to people divulging into the secrets of his health.

His diet became a manuscript to rely on. The GOAT’s conditioning was supreme and was everyone’s benchmark when it came to athleticism.

What diet did Michael Jordan follow?

Jordan’s diet was shaped around the ideal of breakfast being the most important meal of the day. Jordan consumed a healthy diet of protein and carbohydrate-rich food in great quantity for breakfast.

MJ had a mid-morning snack too which included Gatorade, protein powder, and fresh fruit. His fitness regime contained a healthy chunk of protein supplements and natural products that provided his nutritional requirement.

Michael Jordan would definitely agree to the fact that this diet helped his longevity. Such a healthy diet to supplement a naturally gifted athlete is as good as it gets towards athletic superiority.

With a bare minimum of junk, you know what to do if you want to be like Mike.

