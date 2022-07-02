“Michael Jordan would have made $60 million today, thanks to inflation”: Bulls GOAT’s $33 million in 1997-98 would’ve made him the highest-paid NBA star ever

During the 1997-1998 season, the Chicago Bulls paid Michael Jordan $33.1 million. Factoring for inflation, that still makes the GOAT the highest-paid NBA star ever.

People who saw Michael Jordan play ball during the early 1980s and the 1990s consider him a basketball god. Easily one of the greatest players to ever set foot on the NBA hardwood, the Bulls guard was a sporting icon who had a massive influence on the millions of fans he had worldwide.

Over the span of his 15-year career, MJ racked up a ridiculously long list of achievements. A few accolades in his resume include 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 10 scoring titles, 5 MVPs, 6 championships, and 6 Finals MVPs, among many others.

Michael Jordan, today, is worth somewhere north of the $1.5 billion mark. Out of which, “His Airness” has earned merely $93 million as career earnings from his NBA contracts.

$93 million might not seem like a lot, however, if you consider his 1997-1998 season’s earnings and factor it for inflation, he’ll still be the highest-paid NBA star ever.

The $33 million Michael Jordan made in 1997-1998 would be worth $60 million today after factoring for inflation

In 1997-1998, while no other player on the Bulls was earning more than $5 million, MJ earned a stellar $33.14 million. This deal was worth more than the average team payroll at the time. It represented the highest single-season salary in league history all the way until 2017-18, with LeBron James and Stephen Curry surpassing it.

However, if we factor for inflation, Jordan’s $33.1 million would be worth $60 million today, making him the highest-paid NBA star for a season ever.

Factoring for inflation, the most an NBA player has been paid for a season was Michael Jordan, who made $33M in 1997-98. That’s worth $60 million in today’s dollars. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 1, 2022

As soon as this stat went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

That 1997-98 season, “His Airness” finished with 28.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Apart from getting selected to the All-NBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team, Jordan even won the ASG MVP, his 5th MVP, a 6th title, and lifted the FMVP for the 6th time.

Looking back at it, MJ was definitely worth every penny of the insane contract.

