Michael Jordan’s famous ‘shrug guy’ from The Last Dance has $3,111 payday thanks to Billionaire Bulls legend’s autograph

Michael Jordan used to travel with an entourage of security personnel, one of them, John Michael Wozniak sold a jacket for a whopping $3,111!

The ‘Shrug Guy’ from The Last Dance has $3,111 payday thanks to Billionaire Michael Jordan’s autograph

If you happen to be near Jordan, you will inevitably take some of his aurae. During his time in the league, he was the kind of player you would fawn over, and he still is.

Although these days, he is more of a billionaire than a sporting legend. His antics these days have to do with his extravagant lifestyle or the fact that he chooses to make investments in sports teams.

But not too long ago, he was just another player. Another player with an entourage of security? Nobody ever commanded respect as Micheal did.

In the recently concluded documentary, The Last Dance, one of his security guards, John Michael Wozniak was prominently shown.

The reason? He beat Jordan in a game! The stakes were nothing more than $5-10 but the footage was enough to catapult him into fame.

Also read: “You’re out of your mind .. There’s no way LeBron James will ever be Michael Jordan”: How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel was pretty sure about his choice for GOAT back in 2011

Bulls security staff jacket worn by John Michael Wozniak of “The Last Dance” fame — and signed by Michael Jordan — sells for $3,111 in @Lelandsdotcom pic.twitter.com/Kna4nFkaBB — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 12, 2020

John Michael Wozniak sells his Bulls security jacket for $3,111, it was signed by Michael Jordan

So, Mr. John Michael Wozniak who was around for quite a few years in Jordan’s security detail had an opportunity to sell a Chicago Bulls security jacket, signed by the man himself.

He did, and the jacket sold for a very handsome $3,111! Yes, for a security jacket, the reason why it went for so much is because of the fact that it was seen in the picture where MJ is stepping out of his black Ferrari.

It was also signed by him. His signature alone is enough to fetch the dollar. As for Mr. Wozniak, we think he would be happy with a four-figure payday, from a worn-out jacket.

Also read: Michael Jordan and Nike were sued for $30 million for reportedly stealing a trademark from another brand