Michael Jordan’s mansion is on sale for $14,855,000 and it eerily adds up to an iconic number!

Michael Jordan’s house hasn’t sold in 10 years, so he put a superstitious price tag of $14,855,000, which adds up to an iconic jersey number!

Michael Jordan might be a lot of things; the best basketball player to grace the game? Check. The owner of perhaps the world’s most iconic sneaker brand? Check again. A real-estate mogul? Not so much?

His house in Chicago, which is an absurdly well-designed and well-kept house has been on the market for more than 10 years. Yes, a house owned by MJ has not been moved for a decade!

You would think that a house owned by the greatest basketball player of all time would fetch quite the sum or even be off the block in a flash. However, a lot of circumstances have hindered its sale.

Firstly, the mansion is immaculate. It has nine bedrooms, nineteen bathrooms, a cigar room, a movie theatre, a tennis court, an infinity pool, putting green, and a pond.

On the inside, the exuberance overflows with Jordan using doors from the original Playboy mansion, making a separate game room, an indoor basketball court, a full gym, a library, and an expensive wine cellar. So why hasn’t it been brought?

Also read: Michael Jordan’s mother ‘locked him in a car’ at 12 years old to make sure he learned his lesson

Michael Jordan’s house is on sale for $14,855,000, which adds up to 23! Superstition or good luck charm?

Well, it looks as though no amount of superstition can help sell the place, as it is located in an area where buyers don’t feel justified by the price tag.

can’t stop thinking about the glass block entry to the Highland Park mansion Michael Jordan hasn’t been able to unload for ten years pic.twitter.com/WyU8tIQGwz — Justin Fowler (@jmfowl) August 8, 2022

The house is also heavily customized, with a lot of Jordan branding in the interiors. There is also the matter of the designs getting a little outdated.

Michael Jordan’s Chicago Mansion on the Market for 10 Years, Photos https://t.co/Yh4DmPEVQD — DLuxe (@DLuxeOhio) August 9, 2022

While it may be on the chopping block, MJ is also paying a hefty amount of tax on it. Zillow approximates that the Bulls legend has shelled out over $2.5 million in property tax. Not like it will dent his wallet as the man is well worth over 2 billion Dollars.

But then to see your precious house not even selling for half the actual estimated price is just a little pitiful. Let’s hope that some crazed Jordan fan decides to buy it. Stay tuned to this space as we churn out more stories from our vault on Michael Jordan and the NBA!

Also read: $2.1 billion worth Michael Jordan’s $100 million spending on social justice shows he is more than mansions and cars