Basketball

Michael Jordan’s mansion is on sale for $14,855,000 and it eerily adds up to an iconic number!

Michael Jordan's house is on sale for $14,855,000, which adds up to 23! Superstition or good luck charm? 
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Shaquille O'Neal slams Tom Brady's haters for dissing his $375 million deal on his path to become sport's next billionaire
Next Article
"He will be sorely missed": Kevin Pietersen pays obeisance to Rudi Koertzen post his fatal car accident in South Africa
NBA Latest Post
$100 million worth Damian Lillard nearly boxed Jordan Poole before breaking MLK day’s scoring record
$100 million worth Damian Lillard nearly boxed Jordan Poole before breaking MLK day’s scoring record

Damian Lillard was ready to square up with Jordan Poole after the Warriors youngster began…