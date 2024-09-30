Michael Jordan’s Pre-Game Superstitions Ranged From Finding Wife Juanita To Always Wearing New Shoes

As great as he was, even Michael Jordan wasn’t above the notion of pre-game superstitions. This is something he admitted to Playboy Magazine in 1992. He revealed that there were multiple facets to his pre-game routine. One specific stage even included keeping an eye on his family members in the arena.

Advertisement

As per Ball is Life, Jordan initially admitted that he laced his shoes up in a very specific way ahead of every game. The Chicago Bulls star then revealed that he even wore his University of South Carolina shorts. Eventually, he said that he also tasked himself with finding his family in the arena for one specific reason.

“I go through the same routine before every game. I lace up my shoes in a certain way. I wear my Carolina shorts all the time. I wear new socks every game, new shoes every game. And I always notice where my wife or my parents are so I don’t have to worry if they got in an accident or didn’t get the tickets or whatever.”

MJ’s family famously made it a point to support him in any way they could. Perhaps their being in the arena ahead of every game was a part of this. After all, if they had the means to, why wouldn’t they want Michael to feel at ease?

If this is the case, it is possible that they chuckled at his worrywart nature at times. However, as fate would have it, Jordan’s worst fears would become a reality just one year after his interview with Playboy.

Jordan’s father was murdered in 1993

On July 23rd, 1993, James Jordan was murdered. But, it wasn’t until August 3rd that his body was found. Michael’s father was shot by two teens who were looking to steal the Red Lexus he was in.

Following the incident, Michael Jordan famously retired from basketball. Despite having just won a three-peat with the Chicago Bulls, he chose to play baseball. He reasoned that his father once wished that he would be a professional baseball player.

This eventually proved to be a temporary stint in his life. After being with the Birmingham Barons from October 1993 to February 1994, he made his way back to the NBA franchise that drafted him. Then, he famously led the team to another three-peat.

Jordan likely never changed his pre-game routine. But, things changed after the death of his father. And, likely, every time he looked out into the crowd from that point on, the pit in his stomach was a lot deeper until he found his family.