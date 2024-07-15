Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Goes Backstage During Lil Wayne’s Concert to Give Fans a Sneak Peek

Being the son of Michael Jordan sure has its own set of perks. For instance, getting to go backstage at a Lil Wayne concert while he is still performing might be taking flexing to another level. Well, Marcus Jordan did just that as he gave fans a sneak peek into Wayne’s performance from backstage.

Advertisement

Lil Wayne recently headlined an event at the Zouk Nightclub in Las Vegas. Packing a crowd wherever he goes, Wayne had the nightclub screaming and singing along with him all night.

While there may have been other notable names in attendance, none supersede the son of Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan.

Marcus Jordan, being the son of arguably the greatest basketball player of all time, would’ve most likely gotten mobbed by fans and media had he been in the crowd. So, to enjoy his favorite artist performing without being hassled, Marcus decided to attend the concert while being backstage.

MJ’s younger son had gone on to share a few snippets while he was backstage, giving his fans and followers a glimpse into his life and view of the concert. While witnessing Wayne, Marcus uploaded a series of stories on his official Instagram account.

One of which had the caption, “Tune had me turnt,” followed by a laughing emoji.

Marcus Jordan at the backstage of a Lil Wayne concert pic.twitter.com/GZBfANtEt9 — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) July 14, 2024

Regarded as one of the best rappers and hip-hop artists of the 21st century, Lil Wayne is beloved by numerous athletes and celebrities alike. And to find out that Michael Jordan’s son too is a fan, should not come off as a surprise; especially after knowing that the platinum-level artist is real to his choice of preferences.

Lil Wayne picked Kobe over Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan became an idol to almost anyone and everyone who watched basketball in the 90s. Almost every other player who made it into the league after 2000 had credited MJ as an inspiration for them to make it into the NBA.

Even Kobe Bryant and LeBron James idolized the Chicago Bulls legend while growing up. But did you know that Lil Wayne strongly believes that Kobe Bryant was a better player than Michael Jordan?

Back in 2018, Lil Wayne was asked to choose between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. In the very first episode of The Bumbu Room, Wayne made a tough decision and the New Orleans native‘s answer was a surprising one.

“Jordan vs Kobe? Lord have mercy y’all just gave me a migraine. I’m a real sports guy boy that is a tough, tough question. These days they think the tough question is Jordan or LeBron. No. Jordan or Kobe is the tough question. Lord have mercy. God, forgive me. Jordan, forgive me. But, it’s Kobe.”

Lil Wayne has dropped numerous references to both number 23 and number 24. But his song titled Kobe Bryant may be a clear indication as to who his favorite player out of the two is. And to have Michael Jordan’s son still fawning over you, even after knowing that he picked Kobe over MJ, may just be the influence Lil Wayne has on not just fans but celebrities as well.