Michael Jordan’s Tequila Cofounders Reveal 59 y/o’s Nonchalance Towards Cincoro’s Success, ‘We’re Gonna Have Free Tequila’

Michael Jordan started a tequila company with several other NBA owners, leading to them dishing on MJ’s mentality towards the venture.

Michael Jordan entered the league as a man who never truly indulged in alcohol or drugs. The latter remains true to this day as far as public knowledge goes but the former is something he has become quite fond of over the decades. Both alcohol and Cuban cigars have become quite the iconic pairing alongside the 6x champion.

MJ has developed such a love for alcohol, especially tequila, that he’s co-founded his own brand of it known as Cincoro. Of course, as co-founded would suggest, he didn’t do this alone. MJ, the Chairperson and majority stakeholder in the Charlotte Hornets, teamed up with 4 other NBA team owners to launch the brand.

These included Lakers owner, Jeanie Buss, Celtics co-owner and his wife, Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari, respectively, and Bucks co-owner, Wes Edens. According to Forbes, all 5 of them met at a pizzeria named Pasquale Jones.

When their booking was mistakenly placed for the following week, they would stand towards the entrance and chop it up about their love for tequila, with Michael Jordan leading. This is where the idea of Cincoro was conceived.

Michael Jordan had a certain nonchalance about his new tequila company.

Michael Jordan is known to be incredibly competitive when it comes to any aspect of his life. Whether it be golf, table tennis, betting on whose bags arrive first at their airport terminal, MJ has no shortage of competitiveness within him.

Upon starting Cincoro, his co-founding partners were witness to him bringing that same energy into the realm of business. “There isn’t one interaction where it [his competitiveness] doesn’t come out,” said Emilia Fazzalari.

Wyc revealed that at the beginning of it all, Jordan had a bit pf nonchalance towards the idea of starting the company. “If it doesn’t work out, no one else really likes it, we’re gonna have free tequila that we’re gonna love,” said the Celtics co-owner about where MJ’s head was at.

As they began to gain traction in the tequila industry, Michael Jordan switched up and suggested ‘global domination.’ Looks like the 59 y/o still has that fire within him to be the absolute best.

Michael Jordan’s tequila brand is targeting the luxury market. Backed by several NBA owners, Cincoro is releasing its fifth blend, Cincoro Gold, for $349.99 a bottle.@owenpoindexter has more ⤵️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 15, 2022

