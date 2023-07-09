9 Years After Losing Finals to the Spurs, LeBron James Puts Past Behind to Celebrate $80,000,000 Deal: “Next Wine Dinner on You”

Gregg Popovich, the NBA’s all-time winningest coach, recently signed a lucrative new deal, making him the highest-paid coach in NBA history. The San Antonio Spurs announced the five-year contract worth over $80,000,000. While Popovich received accolades from many, it was a surprising figure who extended his congratulations—LeBron James. This gesture is unexpected because Popovich’s coaching prowess has contributed to LeBron’s losing NBA Finals record of 4-6, most recently 9 years ago, in 2014.

Both Gregg Popovich and LeBron James are widely regarded as two of the brightest minds in the game of basketball. Despite their past encounters in the NBA Finals, there appears to be a healthy mutual respect between the legendary coach and the iconic player. Their greatness shines through in their respective fields, emphasizing the intriguing dynamic between them.

LeBron James Congratulates Gregg Popovich on New Deal

LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate Gregg Popovich on his new deal, displaying an unexpected show of sportsmanship. In his tweet, LeBron wrote:

“POP!!!!!! Congrats on the new deal. Next wine dinner on you 🍷🍷😁😉.”

This friendly interaction between the two highlights the camaraderie that exists beyond fierce competition. Additionally, LeBron’s message signifies his willingness to put the past behind and acknowledge Popovich’s achievements.

Popovich’s new five-year contract surpasses the value of Monty Williams’ latest deal with the Detroit Pistons, making it the most lucrative coaching contract in NBA history. At 74 years old, Popovich holds the record for the most career wins by a coach in NBA history. His remarkable track record includes five NBA championships and a stellar playoff record, ranking him third all-time in playoff victories.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that despite LeBron’s overall success, he has faced defeat twice at the hands of Popovich’s teams in the NBA Finals.

NBA Finals History Between Popovich and James

In 2007, a young LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the NBA Finals against Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs. Despite a valiant effort, LeBron and the Cavs fell short, losing the series in four games. This early encounter showcased the tenacity and talent of a rising star, but also illustrated the dominance of Popovich’s Spurs.

In a pivotal rematch in the 2013 NBA Finals, LeBron James and the Miami Heat faced off against the San Antonio Spurs. This time, LeBron emerged victorious, leading the Heat to a thrilling seven-game series victory. It marked LeBron’s second NBA championship, solidifying his place among the league’s elite players.

The 2014 NBA Finals saw LeBron James and the Miami Heat face the San Antonio Spurs once more. However, this time, it was Popovich and the Spurs who triumphed, winning the series in five games. The defeat marked a turning point for LeBron, as it led to his decision to leave Miami and return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, seeking new opportunities to further his career.