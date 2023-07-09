“I’ve never lost a game, I just ran...”: Michael Jordan’s ‘GOAT Quote’ Has Giannis Antetkounmpo Singing MJ's Praises

2-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is a self-proclaimed Kobe Bryant follower. Giannis has previously acknowledged the importance of Kobe on his career multiple times. The 2021 NBA champion also won the 2020 Defensive Player of the year title and has a winning mentality that is second to none. Back in 2022, the 7-time All-Star had claimed that he felt he had a similar mental outlook as that of Kobe. Recently on social media, he ended up praising the mentality of another tried and tested winner in Michael Jordan.

The Greek Freak took to Threads, a platform he has only recently joined, to celebrate MJ, who had once claimed that he never lost a single NBA game, but only ran out of time. The quote was shared by SportsCenter, to which Giannis responded by claiming that MJ’s mentality was simply “different.” Much like Jordan, Giannis also gives his all for his team, on both ends of the court. He is the on and off-court leader of the Milwaukee Bucks and a true generational talent with plenty more to come in the future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo responds to famous Michael Jordan post on Threads

Just like MJ, Giannis is also well on his way to building an incredible NBA legacy. His never-say-die attitude and spirit have proved just as important as his skills during his impressive career, which has already landed the Milwaukee Bucks their first championship since 1971.

Back in 2022, the 7-time All-Star had claimed that he felt he had a similar mental outlook as that of Kobe, who himself looked up to MJ, according to The Bleacher Report. Giannis’ mentality fuelled his MVP season and is evident each time he takes to the court for the Bucks. The following MJ quote, shared by SportsCenter, correctly exemplifies this winning attitude:

“I’ve never lost a game. I just ran out of time.”

Post by @giannis_an34 View on Threads



Similar to MJ, Giannis’ impact is felt by his team on both ends of the court, something his statistics and achievements also testify to. In this way, there are quite a few similarities between the way he and MJ approach the game. Giannis, also impressed by MJ’s above quote, said the following about it:

“His mentality was just different.”

MJ’s famous quote presented a unique take on losses, as he claimed that he would have turned each game around had he been given enough time. Apart from excelling on both ends of the court like Jordan, Giannis is also an elite winner, capable of single-handily dragging his team.

Antetokounmpo takes inspiration from some of the best in the business

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on a path toward an illustrious career, and his commitment and loyalty to the Bucks are commendable. Despite many teams desiring him, he chose to stick with the Bucks instead of joining a super-team.

By taking the harder route, Giannis achieved success. Since joining the Bucks in 2013, he played a pivotal role in leading them to their first championship since 1951. With multiple title aspirations in mind, Giannis aims to continue pushing for greatness in the future.

Having won the MVP award twice, Giannis is the focal point around which the Bucks have built a team capable of contending for championships. As they prepare for the upcoming season, the Bucks will strive to reestablish themselves as strong contenders in the league.