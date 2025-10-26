“Might as Well Just Stay Home”: Joel Embiid Sounds Off on Limited Playing Time

Oct 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after being hit in the upper body during the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Credits- Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid is fit, and that’s good news for NBA fans who have been aching to see the former MVP get back to his best. And in the 76ers’ 125-121 victory over the Charlotte Hornets earlier today, he scored 20 points. The problem for him? He played just 20 minutes.

After years of dealing with never-ending knee problems, the fact that Embiid is on minutes restriction does not come as a surprise. But that doesn’t mean he has to be happy about it. He even admitted to preferring not having any restriction on his stints whatsoever.

In a press conference earlier today, Embiid described how he struggles to find rhythm after sitting out of games for long periods. It frustrates him, and he hinted that he would consider not showing up to 76ers games at all, if this continues.

“You play 2-3 minutes and you gotta get out…that’s really nothing. I might as well just stay home and be with my family,” the Philly center stated.

He continued, insisting that if he plays longer and lets the game come back to him, he will be getting back to his best quicker. He also understands that if the 76ers staff puts him out there for longer stints, he may be done, physically, by half-time.

“Being in shape is one thing, but being in basketball shape is another thing,” Embiid continued. “You need to play, and you need to play a lot, so instead of playing six minutes and sitting down another 10 minutes and coming back and playing another six minutes, you aren’t gonna go nowhere.”

Embiid has received flack for coming this this season not in the absolute best shape of his career. Kevin Garnett said, “What’d you do in the summer? Bro had enough time to be able to recover and just develop.” This came after Embiid scored merely four points in a 117-116 Sixers win over the Celtics while going 1-9 from the field.

That said, Embiid is choosing to trust the medical department of the 76ers. Yes, shorter stints annoy him because he struggles to get into flow, but deep down, he also understands that putting too much strain could lead to a relapse of an injury, that will once again, keep him out for longer.

For now, whether Embiid likes it or not, he’ll be under minutes restriction. And that doesn’t mean playing 20 minutes at a go and then deciding to pack up and go home.