“UFC Cooked With This One”: Islam Makhachev’s Custom UFC 311 Shorts Celebrate Dagestani Heritage, Fans Impressed

Islam Makhachev’s new custom shorts for UFC 311 have just arrived. The white shots stand out, even amidst the custom shorts that other fighters have been allowed for PPVs. The lightweight champion, of course, loves them. As do most of the fans. Others have jokes!

Islam also explained to the reports present at the unveiling that the shorts had a picture of his homeland. That said, even he looked a little confused about the dagger.

"This is the Dagestan mountains. It's called Pabaku. And this is the… knife. "

Some fans were also eager to understand the dagger’s significance to Dagestani culture and how it related to Islam- “The sword is fire. Does anyone know its meaning in relation to Dagestan? Or is it just to look cool?”

This fan was happy to point out that the dagger was actually called Khanjali, an emblem that is often used in social ceremonies.

Islam Makhachev's custom shorts with the mountain & Dagestan Khanjali theme. The Dagestan Khanjali is more than just a weapon; it's a cultural emblem. It's part of traditional male attire, symbolizing honor and bravery, and sometimes used in dance or social ceremonies.

Mostly, fans were just elated to see how cool these shorts actually looked. This fan, who obviously loved the design and credited the UFC for the same said, “UFC Cooked With This One“. This fan took it a step further and announced his intentions for when it hit the market and said, “This might be the first custom shorts I buy”.

UFC Cooked With This One

As cool as these shorts look, Makhachev’s focus will be more on what Arman Tsarukyan plans to do at UFC 311. Tsarukyan has been talking about having a game plan to dethrone the champ. Ahead of the PPV, he had even released pictures of himself training with Adriano Martins, the only fighter to have defeated Islam in the UFC.

Islam’s done with Arman talking about him

Arman has even claimed that 90% of the crowd will be his fans since California is an Armenian town. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he expressed his surprise that the champion wasn’t fighting in a territory more familiar to him.

“I’m surprised [he agreed to the fight] because it’s not his territory. I thought he wanted to maybe fight in Saudi Arabia or Dubai or somewhere else, but not in California. California is an Armenian town.”

Islam hasn’t really responded to any of these antics but has simply clarified that he wants to shut up Arman so that he never speaks his name again. However, he does admit that Arman deserved the title shot after going 9-1 in his last 10 fights.

“Honestly, I knew, like five-six months ago it was gonna be Arman… I’ve said all my fight career, I want to fight with a real contender or a real fighter who deserves a title fight. That’s why I think he’s deserved (his shot).”

Islam believes this will be a big fight for the fans as Arman has the skills to be at the top. The champ asserted that Arman was good at striking as well was wrestling and grappling, which is why the title fight will have two of the best in the 155 lbs division fighting,

However, despite the praises, Islam understands that Arman is probably the last obstacle he has before making a move to a higher weight class for the elusive second title. And as such, he would look to win the fight and make it clinical.