“Obviously That’s a Hostile Play”: Bobby Portis Calls Out Draymond Green for His Flagrant Foul on Zach Edey

Draymond Green’s controversial foul on Zach Edey during the latest Warriors-Grizzlies clash has caused quite a stir in the basketball community, sparking widespread debates on Green’s ‘dirty’ reputation in the league. Bobby Portis was the latest NBA personality to speak on the play on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” show.

Portis refused to contribute to the narrative of Green deserving a suspension. But the Milwaukee Bucks player was pretty clear about the fact that Dray’s act could’ve turned out to be very dangerous for Edey. Therefore, he dubbed the play as a “hazard”.

“I don’t think that you should like, obviously hold people’s legs down in the game. It’s a hazard. Obviously, that’s a hostile play. Obviously, can’t put anybody down to the ground like that… So could have got really ugly… Suspension is tough. I don’t really want to speak on that because I don’t know how he’s regulated,” Portis said.

During an offensive play in the third quarter, Green fell right in the paint in such a manner that his elbow got tangled with Edey’s right leg. This restricted the center’s movements, and he eventually tripped over Green. At first, the officials ruled this as a common foul. But a day later, upon review, the NBA justifiably upgraded this violation to a flagrant 1.

The league suspended Dray during the 2023-2024 season for multiple, intentional hostile acts that were putting other players in danger. However, this is only the first occasion in the ongoing campaign where he has pulled off such a stunt. The league could slap him with a suspension if any such behavior is repeated.

Green receiving criticism for this play is valid. However, the four-time champion didn’t seem to appreciate this outburst.

Green called out Taylor Jenkins for his reaction to this play

Jenkins was animated on the sidelines after Zach Edey’s fall was only judged as a common foul. “Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down and it doesn’t get reviewed. So I know there’s a code in this league, and I don’t understand how that wasn’t reviewed. Very disappointing,” Jenkins said in the postgame press conference.

The Warriors leader had clapped back at Jenkins instead of showing any signs of remorse. Rather, he attacked the HC, calling him a “softie” for complaining about the foul call.

“You run into the media crying about a foul that, c’mon bro, with your 7ft 3” rookie. So guess what you just taught your 7ft 3” rookie? How to be emotional and run to the media talking about a foul… You don’t run to the media talking about the foul, you a big man. You got janky Taylor Jenkins, who’s a softie,” Green retaliated.

Jenkins is yet to respond to Green’s comments.