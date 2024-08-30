Mike Bibby Gives His Verdict On Damian Lillard Claiming He Doesn’t Get Enough Respect

Damian Lillard made a bold claim on the Club 520 Podcast earlier this month. He asserted that he had never received the recognition he deserved for his skill set. Although his comments prompted a few to take vicious shots at him, they also garnered support from Mike Bibby.

Advertisement

Bibby praised Dame’s unique attributes during the show’s latest episode. He raved particularly about the Milwaukee Bucks star’s shooting off the dribble and three-point prowess. The 46-year-old also showed a clear preference for Lillard over other sharpshooters, saying,

“I like Dame… It’s a different game now. It’s a dribble hand off and stuff like that. A lot of three-point shooting but my main guy, if I have to pick one guy I’mma go in the end, I’m gonna say Dame.”

This prompted the show’s co-host, DJ Wells, to bring up Lillard’s past remarks. He recalled Dame feeling underappreciated for his shooting prowess and longevity in the NBA. Bibby unhesitantly sided with this viewpoint, adding,

“He doesn’t [get enough respect]. He does it at the right time in the games. A lot game winners and stuff like that. He is a top dog.”

Bibby‘s vote of confidence in Dame’s skill set remained understandable. For context, the 34-year-old made his mark from beyond the arc right from his rookie season. He shot 36.8% from three-point range and won the 2012 Rookie of the Year award to announce himself to the league.

Lillard took his gameplay up a notch shortly after. As a high-volume shooter, he maintained a career three-point percentage of 37.1%. This attribute consistently benefitted his teams. His 37-foot Game 5 buzzer-beater against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2019 playoffs was one notable example of this.

The NBA nearly always recognized Lillard’s consistency. For instance, he became an 8x All-Star earlier this year. He has also earned All-NBA nods seven times in his career. In 2021, he was even honored with a spot on the league’s 75th Anniversary Team, which celebrated the top 75 players of all time.

As a result, Dame’s comments about feeling unrewarded didn’t sit right with many. This became evident on the Gil’s Arena when Rashad McCants argued,

“Dame, you’re top 75. The f**k is you talking about bro?”

However, Gilbert Arenas soon substantiated Lillard’s sentiments. He echoed Bibby’s views, adding,

“He got cheated a few years [out of All-NBAs]. The man averaged 25 and damn 7. Didn’t make the All-Star game. But was All-NBA second team… Then the very next year he averaged 27, 6, and 5 and didn’t make nothing… His legacy is missing things that should be there.”

Lillard’s remarks are likely to divide opinions for some time. So, the only way for Dame to overcome his feelings is to secure an NBA championship.