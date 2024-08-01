Mike Miller Reveals How Grant Hill and Tracy McGrady’s Arrival to Orlando Magic Made Him an Elite Shooter

Mike Miller might not be immediately recognized as one of the NBA’s elite shooters, but his two championship rings certainly challenge that perception. Interestingly, Miller’s transformation into a sharpshooter wasn’t a given; he credits the guidance of Grant Hill and Tracy McGrady for refining his long-range skills. Despite winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2001, it was their influence that truly honed his prowess from beyond the arc.

The Memphis Grizzlies icon was recently a guest on The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone. And when asked if he was a shooter right out of the gate, he admitted to being a playmaking guard instead. And it was Hill and T-Mac’s arrival that motivated him to turn into a threat from long range.

“I got drafted to a team that had Grant Hill and T-Mac(Tracy McGrady) coming over as free agents the same year. Sh*t, I looked around and Grant Hill & T-Mac do sh*t better than me at every level. Okay, so how do I get on the floor? Okay, I got to be a shooter. Cause Grant Hill and T-Mac, neither of them were elite shooters.”

Hill had spent six seasons with the Detroit Pistons. A great scorer at every level, Hill got injured and was robbed of most of his athleticism. McGrady on the other hand was just blossoming into a superstar when he came to the Orlando Magic.

“They were great players and great scorers but they weren’t shooters. So, I was like, ‘Alright man. I gotta get great at something. Because what those two mother f**kers are doing right there, I don’t necessarily think I can get to that level.’ So, then I started living in the gym.”

Hill and McGrady were both listed as 6’8. But Hill transitioned into more post-play whereas T-Mac became the team’s primary ball handler and the first option on offense.

Miller, who was also listed as 6’8 wanted to find a way to get on the floor more with the two stars. He knew he could never reach the level of skill they had when it came to scoring, so he found the next best thing.

Hill wasn’t known as a threat from beyond the arc and T-Mac was more towards scoring from the mid-range or driving to the rim. So, Miller turned his focus on being a threat from deep instead.

His decision not only helped space the floor for the two stars, but also gave them a reliable option on the perimeter if they ever got trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

In his very first year with the Orlando Magic, Miller shot a whopping 40.7% from beyond the arc. It was an impressive feat by a rookie, which eventually got him the Rookie of the Year honors as well.

Miller then spent a substantial time with the Memphis Grizzlies before becoming a vital part of the Miami Heat’s two championships in the early 2010s.