“Miserable to Deal with’: Mike Budenholzer Is Inching Closer to Losing the Suns Locker Room, Report Says

Joseph Galizia
Published

Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Footprint Center.

Feb 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Suns’ shockingly disappointing season is only becoming more ugly by the day. After starting the year off hot with a record of 9-2, several losing streaks have left the Suns at the 11th spot in the very competitive Western Conference with a record of 27-32. Now, a report has surfaced that could mark the end of head coach Mike Budenholzer’s tenure in Phoenix.

Phoenix sports radio host John Gambadoro has revealed that Budenholzer is apparently “miserable to deal with” within the organization. The story was backed up by Suns beat writer Ashley Nevel. She added that the “locker room” has been lost under Bud and also called out owner Matt Ishbia to fire the 55-year-old coach for his failures.

That’s not all. Bud reportedly told Suns superstar Devin Booker to “tone it down” after Book was being too vocal on the court, claiming that it was drowning out the coach’s voice. These lingering issues could explain why the Suns’ offense appears so disorganized, lacking a chemistry they previously had.

Kevin Durant must feel the same way. KD was asked by the media to respond to Budenholzer’s comment about the Suns “needing to remain optimistic” to finish out the year. “I don’t wanna say the wrong thing and people take it out of context. So I’m gonna just agree that we just gotta be better,” Durant stated after a noticeable hesitation.

There’s only one reasonable decision for the Suns and Bud situation

Budenholzer does have a championship ring on his resume with the Bucks, but the Bucks fired him in 2023 after they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Heat. He has a history of messing up a good thing, regardless of how big the stars are on his team. Now he’s getting labeled as “miserable”, That term is a cancer for a coach’s longevity in the NBA.

With how badly the team has fallen off, and these latest reports of his fallout with Booker, it seems like the Suns need to move on from Bud. A new head coach provides a fresh start. It also potentially keeps KD on the team for another year while he’s still playing in his prime. If KD leaves, a new regime can make offseason moves and build the squad that they want to have.

The Suns are currently two games behind a Play-In opportunity, but are riding a three-game losing streak. With 23 games left, Bud is certainly feeling the heat.

Joseph Galizia

Joseph Galizia

Joseph is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering sports for multiple outlets, including the Lifestyles section of Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's conducted over 50 interviews with athletes, filmmakers, and company founders to further cement his footprint in the journalism world. He's excited to bring that skillset to the SportsRush, where he'll be covering the NBA news cycle.

