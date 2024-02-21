Trae Young Net Worth: How Much Is the Hawks All-Star Worth in 2024?

Trae Young has been one of the best guards in the league ever since he was drafted in 2018. For the last six seasons, Young has entertained fans with his accurate long-distance shooting, playmaking, and elite court vision.

Advertisement

Apart from leading the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021, the sharpshooter has also received three All-Star nods and an All-NBA selection in 2022. The point guard’s incredible performance in this 2023-2024 season has led fans to wonder what Trae Young’s net worth is.

Trae Young Net Worth $50 million Date of Birth 19th September 1998 Age 25 Nationality U.S. Citizen Marital status Married

Introduction

Trae Young is the starting point guard for the Atlanta Hawks and has been representing the franchise ever since his rookie season (2018-2019). Over the past several years, Young has established himself as one of the premier floor generals and sharpshooters in the league.

Advertisement

Early Life

Trae Young, the eldest of four children, was born to Candice and Rayford Young in Lubbock, Texas on 19th September 1998. Young’s father played basketball at Texas Tech and went to Europe to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional basketball player. Apart from his father and uncle playing organized basketball, Trae’s love for Steve Nash inspired him to pursue the sport.

High School & College

Trae Young attended the Norman North High School. During his high school days, the shifty guard became an internet sensation, thanks to his jaw-dropping highlight reels.

After averaging 25 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds in his sophomore year, Trae improved his stats to 34.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game as a junior. By his senior year, Young was a household name. Ranked as the second-best point guard of his class, Young finished his final high school year by putting up 42.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

Trae Young had a massive impact as soon as he entered the college basketball circuit, representing the Oklahoma Sooners. Young broke several records and achieved incredible feats throughout the 2017-2018 college season. He decided to declare for the NBA draft at the end of that year, finishing his lone season with the Sooners averaging 27.4 points and 8.7 assists per game. He won multiple awards for his incredible performances, including the Wayman Tisdale award for the National Freshman of the Year, awarded by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Advertisement

NBA Career

As expected, Trae Young was a lottery pick in the 2018 draft, being selected by the Dallas Mavericks with their fifth overall pick. However, he was traded to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Luka Doncic.

In his six seasons as a professional, Ice Trae has recorded a staggering 25.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per game. Apart from being a unanimous selection for the All-Rookie First Team, Young was also selected to the All-NBA Third Team in 2022. This season, Young made his third All-Star selection, being named as one of the replacements for the injured Julius Randle and Joel Embiid.

Salary

Back in 2021, Trae Young signed a five-year, $215.16 million rookie maximum contract extension with the Atlanta Hawks. After earning $37,096,500 in the first year of his contract, Young is earning $40,064,220 this season.

Net Worth

Trae Young had a net worth of $50 million in 2023. Some reports state that he’s worth $70 million in 2024. This seems plausible considering that he’s received numerous endorsement deals and has been the ambassador of multiple high-profile brands over the past year.

FAQ

How Much Does Trae Young Make with Adidas?

Trae Young has been an Adidas-signed athlete since his rookie season. According to reports, the star signed a deal that allows him to earn $1.8 million per year.

Who is the lightest NBA player?

Measuring 164 lbs, Trae Young is the fourth-lightest player in the league currently. Jacob Gilyard, Markquis Nowell, and Terquavion Smith are the lightest players in the NBA, weighing 160 lbs.

How big is Trae Young?

Trae Young is listed at 6ft 1” and has a 6ft 2” wingspan. Despite being one of the shorter players in the NBA, Young manages to instill fear in his opponents with his playmaking and scoring abilities.

Who is Trae Young’s wife?

Trae Young married his long-time partner Shelby Miller on 22 July 2022. The couple share two kids – Teal Dove Young and Tydus Young.