“Missus Will Be Back Soon”: When Shaunie Found Out Another Woman was Living with Shaquille O’Neal in Cleveland

One of the biggest regrets in Shaquille O’Neal’s life is his failed marriage with Shaunie Henderson, which had cost him his children. The Lakers legend has always acknowledged that their marriage fell apart due to his struggles with infidelity. However, Shaunie’s 2022 book details exactly how everything transpired in the O’Neal household.

Advertisement

In the memoir, ‘Undefeated’, Henderson wrote about the moment she found out that Shaq was living in Cleveland with another woman. By the time Shaq’s Cleveland stint started, their relationship was already hanging by a thread. But the incident in 2009 turned out to be the nail in the coffin.

Shaunie filed for divorce the same year.

After a one-year stint with the Phoenix Suns, Shaq was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the big man usually always asked his wife and kids to accompany him, he didn’t take the initiative to bring them there with him this time.

So, this was strange coming from the father of six and Shaunie knew that something wrong was going on. But the real shocker was yet to come.

“I took the kids to Cleveland to attend the opening game of the Cavaliers’ season on October 27, 2009. I arrived at the house Shaquille had rented and was greeted by the housekeeper… who led me and the kids to the guest rooms. She kept saying, ‘The missus will be back soon,’ and immediately I knew what was going on,” Shaunie wrote.

“This very kind housekeeper had met some other woman and been told that she was the lady of the house,” she added.

Being treated like a stranger in her husband’s house didn’t sit well with Shaunie. She was stunned and devastated.

She even wrote that she felt like the housekeeper had mistaken her for a nanny or a visiting relative, who was bringing the superstar his kids.

She wrote, “I had come full circle; now I was Mary Poppins!”

In response to that incident, Henderson filed for divorce from the four-time NBA Champion. It took them two years to finalize the settlement proceedings.

After almost 11 years of separating from Shaq, Henderson got married to Keion Henderson. On the other hand, Shaq is still single. Although he has been on dates with several women over the years, there are no wedding bells in sight for the big fella.