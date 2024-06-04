Monica McNutt Brings Up LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama While Discussing Caitlin Clark’s Rookie Troubles

Basketball analyst Monica McNutt made waves on ESPN’s First Take when she called out Stephen A. Smith for advocating for women’s basketball now when he could’ve done so years ago. After her controversial yet powerful message, McNutt joined Shannon Sharpe And Chad Johnson on the Nightcap podcast to discuss Caitlin Clark’s troubles in the league.

While talking to Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Monica McNutt used examples of NBA stars like LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama to justify why Caitlin Clark has been on the other of the physicality in the WNBA.

“I think in Caitlin’s debut or since she made her debut, there’s been a large and loud clamor or push, yes, that it’s been Caitlin versus the W(WNBA). And that is unfair to me. Jealous? Yeah, sure. Wouldn’t you be jealous of somebody who got $28 million, a shoe deal, or whatever the deal is, before you step foot in the Pros?”

“Jordan as a rookie, right? LeBron as a rookie, like, Wemby as a rookie. When you look at guys that have gone on to be great, I’m sure they would not say that their rookie years were cakewalks.”

One of the main issues Monica McNutt addressed was how the narrative turned into Caitlin Clark taking on the WNBA. However, she did consider that other greats in the NBA also had a tough rookie year.

Using LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama as examples, McNutt mentioned that they could step ahead of the curve given their physique and physicality. But she also went on to address that Clark’s build as a guard is the main reason she has been the receiver of excessive force in the league.

She even admitted that there is jealousy among other players in the league, because of the amount of money being thrown at Clark. But that should not turn the narrative into Clark vs the WNBA.

Using Caitlin Clark’s reference, McNutt calls out Stephen A. Smith

Monica McNutt gained instant traction last night when she blatantly called out Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take for not talking about women’s basketball as much as he has been lately, with Caitlin Clark making noise in the WNBA.

“Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago if you wanted.”

SAS "Who talks about the WNBA, who talks about women, who talks about women's sports more than First Take?" Monica McNutt: "Stephen A., respectfully, with your platform, you could have been doing this three years ago if you wanted" (@awfulannouncing) pic.twitter.com/hdh5XDL2jz — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 3, 2024

Floored by her response, Smith was visibly taken aback. However, McNutt certainly made a valid point as analysts around the country have been talking more about the WNBA than ever before.