21 Months Before Carrying LeBron James’ Engagement Ring Around, Dwyane Wade Confessed Monumental Custody Win to Billionaire Teammate

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James have a long history of assisting each other on the basketball court. Furthermore, Wade was tasked with keeping the engagement ring that LeBron used to surprise his now-wife Savannah James, according to Slam Online. This was just 21 months after LeBron had supported Dwyane during his custody battle with Siohvaughn Wade, for his two sons, according to his book, “A Father First.” Obviously best friends off the court as well, Wade and LeBron have helped and supported each other through some difficult moments.

Wade was the 5th pick in the same NBA draft where LeBron was the first. The King needed Wade to win his first championship at the Miami Heat, and the two also played together for a season at the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their relationship is such that the two have supported each other through some momentous moments.

Dwyane Wade only told LBJ about winning the custody battle

According to his book, Wade had won his custody battle back in March 2011. This was a joyous moment for Wade, who got to go home to his two sons after a long court battle.

Wade was obviously excited to tell his teammates and the staff at the Miami Heat. However, he decided not to, and only told his best friend LeBron James:

“When the time comes to share the news about the custody judgment with my teammates and the Heat staff, I make the decision not to say anything before our game against the Grizzlies. As usual, everybody’s doing whatever it is they usually do to get into that place of mental focus that we need to have before a game. This day, some of the guys listen to music, others are reading. Scratch that. Chris Bosh is reading. The only person that I choose to pull aside before the game and tell about my getting full custody of the boys is LeBron James. He reacts with the same surprise, joy, praise, and relief as everyone in my inner circle has expressed so far. But since he knows we have a game to play, he does a good job of not letting on to the other guys.”

Wade explained how LeBron reacted in much the same way as people in his inner circle had done. At the same time, LeBron was aware enough to understand that he couldn’t tell the entire team due to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Both of them have shared a number of such moments together, even when the GOAT decided to propose to his now-wife. Naturally, Wade has a bunch of interesting stories.

Dwyane Wade revealed the story about LeBron James in the Bahamas

The two teammates and friends often found themselves vacationing together with their wives as well. Back in 2011, the two visited the Bahamas with James and his partner Savannah.

Wade explained how James wanted to know the depth of the pool at his house there. Upon being told that the pool was at least 8 or 9 ft deep, James claimed that he would find out, and proceeded to jump inside the pool from the balcony.

According to Sports Illustrated, Wade suggested that James could as well have ended his NBA career, right then and there. Thankfully, nothing happened, and instead, the two went on to win multiple championships.