“Mopping His A**”: Gilbert Arenas Says His Son Alijah ‘Cooked’ Naz Reid in Front of Kevin Durant

Gilbert Arenas was watching the Lakers-Wolves game on his show yesterday when he revealed an interaction between his son and Minnesota Timberwolves big man, Naz Reid. Apparently, the 17-year-old went at the reigning Sixth Man of the Year during a showdown at the gym and got the better of him quite easily in front of the likes of Kevin Durant.

In September, Reid, Durant, and Warriors guard Moses Moody worked out with Alijah Arenas in California. Gil shared what his son told him after returning from the gym.

“He said, ‘Man, there was a dude in a blue shirt. Oh my god, I was mopping his a**’…I’m like, ‘You scored a couple of buckets?’ He said, ‘No, every time he guarded me, I gave his a** that work. He was mad and he ended up leaving.’ I was like damn, that’s crazy,'” Agent Zero revealed.

“I looked at the video, it was Naz Reid. I was like, wait a minute, he’s a defensive player. He [Alijah] was like ‘Oh no, he trash,‘” the 42-year-old added.

It’s perhaps wise to take Arenas’ testimony with a grain of salt because he is known to embellish things for dramatic effect. Naz Reid is the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, so it’s not very believable that he would be embarrassed by a high school kid during a pickup game.

While there’s no footage to confirm Gil’s version of the events, there’s no denying that Alijah is certainly talented for a high school senior. He was ranked 4th by ESPN for the Class of 2026 and Arenas confirmed earlier this month that his son would reclassify into the 2025 class.

He is considered one of the five best players for the upcoming college recruitment season. The teen could play at Arizona, his father’s alma mater, or at Louisville, where his sister Izela Arenas currently plays.

Regardless of Alijah’s next move, one thing remains clear – Gil has complete faith in his son’s potential.

Alijah Arenas claimed he can beat his father in 1v1s

TMZ asked the Arenas family if their teenager is already getting the better of his three-time All-Star father in matchups. Agent Zero advised his son not to speak on the matter, but Alijah coyly answered, “He be ducking but a year ago, when we was really playing, he win it but now, nah. He ain’t going to beat me now but he had it back then.”

Gilbert admitted to his tactics. “I’m smart, right, once I realize I can lose, I just stop playing,” he told TMZ.

Though he may currently hold a winning record against his son, Arenas’ admission speaks on how highly he respects his son’s game. If Alijah can beat current NBA pro Naz Reid in 1v1s, Gil knows that he can certainly beat him too.

Once he turns 18 in March, Alijah will likely be recruited by many of the top colleges in the country. ESPN ranked him as the best high school shooting guard in the country right now and it’s only a matter of time till we get to see his skills on national television.