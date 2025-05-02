LeBron James Reacts To Gilbert Arenas’ LiAngelo Ball Themed ‘Welcome Home’ For Son Alijah Following Car Accident

The basketball world was shaken when news broke about Alijah Arenas’ serious car accident. The son of Gilbert Arenas and a top 2026 draft prospect, Alijah, was placed in a medically induced coma. Thankfully, he’s back home now and is recovering. Upon his return, LeBron James made sure to show his support.

While returning from an early morning gym session, his Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant. The vehicle caught fire, and Alijah had to be rescued by the bystanders from his burning car.

The 18-year-old had inhaled a lot of smoke, and because of that, he had to be put in a medically induced coma. But the nightmare is over now, and Alijah is back home. His father planned a welcome ceremony for him, which included one of his absurd wishes. Gil revealed the details in the caption of his Instagram post.

After thanking the people responsible for taking care of Alijah, Gil wrote, “Funny enough, Alijah told his boys way back: ‘If I’m ever in a coma, don’t bring flowers. Bust in rapping ‘I might swerve, bend that corner, woah’ by [LiAngelo Ball] like it’s the national anthem.’”

Gil also poked fun at Alijah for his choice of song. He wrote, “Because nothing screams perfect timing like saying ‘Swerve on that corner, woah’… right after you actually did. Into a tree. Into a hospital stay.” There’s nothing better than humor in a time like this, and the former NBA All-Star understands it well.

A lot of people showed love to Alijah and his parents in the comments of the reel posted by Gil. LeBron James reshared his video on IG story to celebrate the 18-year-old’s return. LeBron also added several raised hands emojis on his story to show his excitement.



King James and Gil have a close relationship. Agent Zero is also very close to Rich Paul and Klutch. LeBron even enlisted Gil to help train Bronny during his school days. Their connection runs deep, as does the mutual respect. So, Alijah’s return was personal for LeBron.

Alijah coming home is great news, not just for his family and friends but for the sport of basketball as well. He is one of the top prospects in the country and is expected to be a high draft pick in 2026. For now, the five-star recruit has committed to the USC Trojans men’s basketball program.